Lagos Assembly confirms Sanwo-Olu’s Auditor General nominee

-Set to amend anti-corruption law

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday read for the second time, ‘A Bill for a Law to amend Anti-Corruption and Transparency Commission Law, 2021.’

The proposed amendment is on the heels of putting an end to corruption and achieve transparency in the public sector.

Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions, & LASIEC, Hon. Victor Akande noted that the amendment was a result of the lacunas the extant law created and as such the need to tinker with it.

He listed that the amendment of the long title of the bill be changed to read “Lagos State Anti-corruption and Transparency Commission, as well as the Secretary of the Commission to possess the qualifications of a legal practitioner with not less than ten years’ experience.

In line with his colleague, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu submitted that the amendment showed that the House is responsive despite the recent passage of the bill into law in 2021 and by and large, adding that the amendment would further strengthen the law.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade positioned that the ultimate objective of the Law was to ensure transparency in the finances of the government and the new title proposed captured the purpose of the Commission which was to rid governance of corruption.

To this end, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa committed the amended Bill to the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions & LASIEC to report its findings in a week.

In another development, the Speaker announced the confirmation of Mr. Salami Sikiru Adeniji as the State Auditor-General.

Subsequently, Speaker Obasa directed the Acting Clerk, Mr Onafeko Olalekan to forward the approval of the nominee to the Governor.