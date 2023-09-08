Lagos Assembly again rejects Egube, Odusote, confirms Abayomi, Omotoso, 13 others People & Power 23 Share IBRAHIM QUADRI The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 15 out of the second batch of 18 nominees sent by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The exercise took place after Hon. Mojeed Fatai, Chief Whip and Chairman of the sceening committee, laid the report before the House. Having ratified 22 nominees before, the total number of nominees so far confirmed is now 37. At a sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers rejected Engr. Olalere Odusote and Mr. Samuel Egube. However, the House resolved to step down the confirmation of Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu for another day. Obasa, commended the committee, saying the members did a thorough job screening the nominees. His position was supported by the lawmakers present at plenary. Those confirmed include: Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem Mrs. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe Mrs. Bolaji Cécilia Dada Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare Mr. Olugbenga Omotosho Mr. Mosopefoluwa George Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje Dr. Olumide Oluyinka Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola Hon. Sola Shakirudeen GiwaContinue Reading 13 othersconfirms AbayomiLagos Assembly again rejects EgubeOdusoteOmotoso 23 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
