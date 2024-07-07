Lagos APC denies suspension of party members in Alimosho

.Says it’s sheer political propaganda

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The All Progressives Congress, APC Lagos State chapter has denied social media report alleging that the state Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi has suspended thousands of party members in Alimosho Federal Constituency of the State.

Speaking with our correspondent, the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Hon Seye Oladejo said the purported suspension was a sheer political propaganda.

There was a report circulating on social media alleging that the Lagos APC chairman had suspended thousands of party members in Alimosho Federal Constituency following the recent fracas that occurred in the party secretariat.

According to the report, the suspension which was alleged to have been executed on Saturday afternoon, came in response to a protest organized by The Mandate Movement (TMM) at the state party secretariat on Acme Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

The report said, “The development has ignited widespread outrage and raised serious questions about the leadership and direction of the APC in Lagos.

“TMM argued that Ojelabi’s actions are a desperate attempt to stifle dissent and maintain control amid growing discontent and declining party membership.

“It was further gathered that the notices for the suspension were delivered to TMM members via WhatsApp, citing accusations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

“However, members interpreted the move as a clear indication of Ojelabi’s fear of TMM’s rising influence and their bid to suppress voices calling for democratic reforms within the party in Alimosho Federal Constituency.”

But, APC spokesman said, “The constitution is very clear as far as the issue of suspension is concerned, that can only happen at the ward level.

“The Chairman cannot just wake up and suspend any member of the party, not to talk of thousands. He won’t be a party to that to any member not to talk of thousands. It is sheer political propaganda.

He added, “May be they are trying to anticipate what is likely to happen, you know every politics is local. The Chairman is a gentleman who has been moving the party forward. It is not true, it is as simple as that.”