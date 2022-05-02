Lady in viral dog TikTok video recants, says it was a prank

The Lady recanted her initial claim following backlash from Nigerians and a claim by legal experts that the act may attract 14 years jail term

A lady who claimed she slept with a dog and earned N1.7million in the process in a TikTok video that had since gone viral has retracted her earlier statement, saying she was only “catching cruise,”.

The TikTok user identified as ID @Veegodess trended on social media recently after saying there was no big deal in bestiality

She went on to contradict claims that sleeping with a dog comes with the risk of an infection, as she is yet to contract any disease since doing so.

“What is the big deal there? I only slept with a dog, I didn’t kill somebody. You, in your life, you have done worse and besides, have you seen N1.7million before?

“As if it’s a big deal. And mind you I’m not infected or anything. Stop dying on the matter, I’m enjoying the money,” she stated in the first post.

However, following backlash from Nigerians who condemned her action and analysis from legal experts that such an act might attract up to 14 years jail term, the lady has recanted the initial claim.

She posted two more videos in which she debunked her earlier claim, begging Nigerians for forgiveness. The lady also explained that it was a prank and advised people to shun bestiality.

She said: “Guys I was just catching cruise. I didn’t sleep with any dog. My boyfriend just broke up with me; help me to beg my boyfriend. I’m sorry for the video I made, it was purely cruise

“I don’t advise someone to be with animals. It was just a prank video, just cruise; you guys know Nigerians and cruise. I apologies to the public, please take my apology.”