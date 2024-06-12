Ladi Kwali Road: Wike Honours late Potter, embodies Renewed Hope Agenda

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has named a 3.2 km arterial road and bridge in Shagari/Satellite Quarters, Kwali, after the late renowned potter, Ladi Kwali.

The road and bridge, abandoned for 14 and 20 years respectively, were completed within three months under Wike’s leadership.

In the words of the Minister: “This road was abandoned for how many years now? What you see today is the renewed hope agenda we are talking about. I am sure that most of you must have lost hope that you took your fate into your hands, since no government will want to feel your plight.

“So you have to managed to fend for your people, but Mr. President had said do not lose hope, as he is here to bring your hope back. And from what he has done on this road today, it shows indeed hope is coming back to our people”

“It is not about party, but Nigerians; it is about you the Kwali people; it is about you the Abuja people. Because, there is no one particular party that will use this road, and that is what is important to Mr”

” President. It doesn’t matter where you belong, his ambition, his vision is to make Nigerians believe that their hope must come back, and that is why we have done what we have done today” the Minister said.

“This is not the only road we are doing in Kwali, your Chairman has announced the one that we are going to flag off soon, and there is another one that is going on.

So, in this year alone Kwali will have nothing less than three roads. This was not like that before. So Mr. President has brought back hope to all of us.

“Before the Chairman even asked, Mr President had told me that a popular Abuja person who has in one way contributed to the development of Abuja, it is very important charity must begin from home that this road must be named Ladi Kwali Road.

“Secondly, Mr President asked me when this road was being done, what about the illumination, which is to provide security? I said it was not part of it. Mr President has directed that I should make sure that solar light is provided on this road. So, that is why we are saying when you have the right leadership, you will get good results. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what is important is, is this person committed? I can tell you that Mr President is committed to changing the lives of all of us, to give us our hope that was lost.

“Yes, I know you were impatient, I know you want everything today, I can assure you, you can see that a good dance starts with the right step, and you can see that Mr President has started with a good step, and you are going to see a good dance.”.

At the commissioning ceremony, Wike praised Ladi Kwali’s contributions to Nigeria’s fame and announced plans to deliver three strategic roads to Kwali Area Council, including solar-powered street lights.

He emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes Nigerians’ welfare regardless of party, tribe, or religion.

Earlier, the Kwali Area Council Chairman, Danladi Chiya, expressed gratitude on behalf of the people, noting the road’s significance in connecting Kwali to the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

He praised Wike for honoring Ladi Kwali, whose legacy includes being the only woman featured on the Nigerian Twenty Naira note.

“This project has renewed our hope in Mr President because before now, we had lost hope, but now, he has brought hope to my people”, he said.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the Renewed Hope Agenda, symbolizing the return of hope to the people of Kwali and Abuja.

