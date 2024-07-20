Laden truck with 20ft container falls at Ikeja-Along, Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A terrible disaster was averted on Saturday when a DAF truck, laden with a 20ft container fell sideways at Ikeja Along Bridge, inward Mangoro area of Lagos State.

Luckily, it didn’t fall on persons or other vehicles on the road which is usually very busy.

The incident led to the truck driver sustaining some degree of injuries and has been taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

In a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA the cause of the accident was due to mechanical error that resulted in the truck roll-back while navigating the bridge.

The statement read, “In response to distress calls received by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, via the 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free lines at 0617hours, the Agency activated the Eagle Team from it’s heavy-duty equipment hub in Cappa Base.

“Upon the swift arrival of the Eagle Response Team at the incident scene at 0626hrs, LRT discovered a DAF truck, registration number unknown, laden with a 20ft container that fell sideways at the aforementioned location.

“Further investigations conducted by the LRT revealed that the immediate cause of the accident was due to mechanical error (failed clutch), that resulted in the truck roll-back while navigating the bridge incline, then it fell sideways which subsequently shutdown the bridge road 100%.

“Fortunately, there were no lives lost. However, the truck driver sustained some degree of injuries and has been taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, before arrival of the Eagle response team at the incident scene.

“Safety measures have been implemented to forestall any secondary incidents from being recorded during the operation.

“Traffic Control Measures has been activated with road diversion conducted by LRT in conjunction with LASTMA and Officers from the Nigerian Police Force to forestall traffic backlog.

“Coordination of collaborative efforts of responders by LASEMA to ensure swift evacuation of the impediments off the bridge.

“Agency’s sophisticated heavy-duty equipment, the Goliath (giant forklift), has been deployed to uplift the fallen truck and container.

“The fallen truck has been recovered off the road to upright position with Agency’s heavy-duty equipment and towed away to LASTMA headquarters – Oshodi.

“The fallen 20ft container has been lifted to upright position, recovered to a lay-by along the axis to forestall any secondary incidents and handed over to Police Officers ‘.

