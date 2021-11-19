Lack of monthly running cost paralyzed activities in govt’s ministries in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Workers in Taraba State have pleaded with Governor Darius Ishaku to in his magnanimity assist ministries, agencies, and parastatals in the state with operating costs (running costs) in order to enable them to function effectively.

Some workers, who spoke with our Correspondent in Jalingo, the estate capital, expressed worries that the inability of the government to provide running costs to agencies, ministries, and parastatals has made the state government’s work boring.

A staff in Government House, Jalingo, while speaking to our correspondent, noted that government ministries and agencies need running costs in order to make the system work.

“We all understand that the state is facing numerous difficulties. But the government must at the same time understand that ministries, parastatals, and agencies must need a running cost in order to maintain its existence”, he said.

He added that the refusal of the government to assist with running costs has made most ministries and other agencies redundant.

“To be honest with you, if you go round all the ministries and agencies of government in this state, you will see it clearly that nothing is working,” he stated.

He said all the ministries and other government agencies in the state are currently going through a hard time that would need Governor Ishaku’s urgent rescue.

For a better society