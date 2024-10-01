Labour Party unhappy with PLASIEC over lopsided recruitment of ad-hoc staff for LG polls

Daniel Dauda,Jos

With barely 8 days into the conduct of local government elections in Plateau State, Labour Party has raised alarm over what they described as lopsided recruitment of adhoc staff by the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission PLASIEC.

Labour Party said the PLASIEC chairman, Plangji Daniel Cishak has boosted confidence of all political parties that the commission is capable of delivering credible elections.

Member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency at the 10th National Assembly and Chairman of Labour Party campaign council, Engr. Dalyop Chollom raised the alarm while speaking to newsmen at NUJ Secretariat in Jos Tuesday.

“I note with great concern the primacy given to a particular political party, as against its statutory mandate to create a level playing ground for free, fair elections in Plateau State, which is very unthinkable.

“We are closely watching the activities of PLASIEC based on information at our disposal”, Chollom revealed.

He further charged the electoral umpire PLASIEC to summon a stakeholders engagement to enable discourse on issues regarding the forthcoming Local Government elections.

According to him, “PLASIEC should strictly adhere to its statutory mandate of conducting free, fair, and transparent elections and uphold the laid-down standards in order to fulfill the assurances of the Executive Governor regarding the State-wide exercise, which should reflect the will of the masses.”

The Lawmaker also refuted rumours making the round that Labour Party withdrew from the contest, saying it is the work of mischief makers as the party is contesting the chairmanship and counselors elections across the 17 local government councils of Plateau come 9th October, 2024. “None of our candidates stepped down for anybody.”

He condemned the vandalization of Labour Party billboards/banners and other campaign materials across the State, noting that “it is undemocratic, uncivil, and condemnable.”