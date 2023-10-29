Labour party terminates appointment of 5 aides to National Chairman

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) on Saturday, announced the termination of appointments of five key aides to the National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure.

In a statement by the National Secretary, Malam Umar Farouk, the party said the appointments which were made in relation to the 2023 General elections were dissolved with immediate effect, as the elections are now over.

Farouk said the affected aides includes, the Chairman, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Committee on Special Duties, Mr. Mandela Ukegbu, and Engineer Balami Isaac David, who served as the Senior Special Assistant on Presidential Campaign, Fund Raising and Grassroot Mobilization.

Others are the Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations, Didacus Joe-Adigwe, Princess Ajibola, who served as Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization as well as Isaac Imasuagbon, who was the Senior Special Assistant on ICT.

Farouk said the party wishes them well in their future endeavors but warned Mr. Ukegbu who according to him, has continued to parade himself to the public claiming to be an aide to the National Chairman to desist from doing so.

