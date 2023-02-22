Labour Party supporter’s hand amputated after attack at Obi’s Lagos rally

A yet-to-be identified supporter of the Labour Party in Lagos State has had his hand amputated after the attack that rocked the grand finale of the presidential campaign rally of the party in the state last week.

The Director General of Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, made this known on Tuesday during a live appearance on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict.

Osuntokun said he did not have the assurance that everything was set for the presidential election slated for Saturday, saying that voter suppression through violence remained a worrying factor.

He also said the over-voting recorded in the Osun State elections which the tribunal used as a prerequisite to nullify the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, despite the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, was another worrying factor.

There were reports that the Lagos police confirmed that no fewer than four persons were injured in an attack on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Describing the attack on Obi’s supporters as “regrettable” the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, had said the attack happened about 15km away from the rally venue, adding that the State Criminal Investigations Department would take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.

The attack happened at Ilasan area of Eti-Osa Local Government and the Jakande Ward Chairman of the Labour Party raised the alarm.

However, the LP DG said that he would not score the preparation of the election 100 per cent because of such factors.

Osuntokun said, “I won’t score the preparation a 100 per cent, there are some factors that challenge that conclusion. The predisposition to voter suppression through violence, we have been a victim of that especially in Lagos.