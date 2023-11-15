Labour Party backs Abure, warns Critics to be more Constructive then Destructive

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Labour Party has frowned at recent criticisms directed at the leadership of the party and its National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure, and has advised the critics to join in building the party by being more constructive in their criticisms.

The party made this known in reaction to a recent social media publication by some acclaimed members of the party, calling out the Barr. Abure and accusing him of numerous shortfalls the party has had in recent times, especially in the 2023 General elections.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, ,Obiora Ifoh, the party described such comments as “myopic and baseless”, aimed af misleading the members of the party and the general public, and declared the party’s support to the National Executive Council, led by Barr. Abure.

Responding to the publication, Ifoh said some of the persons mentioned as signatories to the said post, have never been members of the party and said that the party will continue to wax stronger regardless of the detractors.

The Statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a social media publication titled “Time Up Julius Abure, We Demand A Labour Party That Must Stand For The Masses Of Our People” which was authored and signed by Diokpa Delly Ajufo, Zariyi Yusuf, Hon. Keftin Amuga, Dr. Peter Piper, Igwe K.C, Tony Magnifiquedude Asekome, Alhaji Audie Mohammed, Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr on behalf of various bodies they represent. Some of these names we note are not even card carrying members of our party.

The statement however was made against the current National Working Committee of the party as led by Barrister Julius Abure.

“In their hasty attempt to vilify the Abure leadership and to also destroy the facts of humongous achievements made by this present leadership, in so short a time, they conjured several allegations which are purely for the purpose of slander and muckraking. We would have naturally ignored the statement because they are both myopic and baseless but in order not to allow our numerous members and supporters as well as other reading public to be misled, it became imperative to educate the authors of the statement and to also make some clarification on some of the misinformation they pushed out either ignorantly or mischievously.

“A cursory look at the authors of the statement will reveal their ignorance on the workings of the party, the party constitution, the electoral act and the 1999 constitution as amended. Being new joiners and not knowing the culture of the party (some of them just a few months old in the party) of course, that’s what you get when ignorance and overzealousness overwhelm your reasoning. Most of those who authored the statement did not even win their units let alone winning their Local Government and State. It is on record that most members of the National Working Committee of the party delivered their units and their states. Barrister Julius Abure, for instance, scored 79 percent in Edo state, thereby denying other political parties the opportunity of scoring the required 25 percent in the state.” He said.

Ifoh said the party, for the first time, through the support gotten from Nigerians and the Obidient movement, were able to contest vigorously in the presidential election, winning 12 states, while bagging one Governorship seat, 8 Senatorial seats and 35 seats at the House of Representatives, in just 5 months.

He debunked the allegation that the party has become transactional and said Abure and his leadership team have continued to be upright despite the inducements and said the party is also in close relations with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), who are very much involved in the running of the party.

The party reiterated their stance of the Bayelsa governorship election, that they did not at any point enter into any alliance with any other candidate and said they were in the race to win, and said it is “embarrassing” to still hear such allegations from the authors.

Ifoh said, “on the allegation that money exchanged hands during the Imo state party governorship primaries. We state categorically that it is unknown to the leadership of the party that money exchanged hands during the party primaries in Imo state. Be it known that the leadership of the party was committed to free, fair and credible primaries that produced the most competent candidate for the party.

“The said primary election was televised live on national Television and this ensured its competitiveness and credibility. The party members in the state made their choice and the party national leadership stood by their choice. The authors of the statement would have preferred a certain aspirant, who having lost in the primaries went ahead to pick the ticket of another party. While the Labour Party candidate came third as announced by INEC, the authors’ preferred choice struggled from behind thus rubbishing their popularity hypothesis. The outcome of the election has shown very clearly that distinguished Senator Athan Achonu is very popular and was the best choice for the party.

“On the court judgement which they alleged terminated the tenure of the current National Working Committee. The leadership of the Labour Party is not aware of such judgement. As you are aware, court judgements are not procured from the back door. We have not being in any litigation in which judgment has been giving that has terminated the tenure of the current National Working Committee.

“This again shows the high level of ignorance of the authors of the Statement as it relates to the constitution of the party, the electoral act and the 1999 constitution. Again the constitution of the party empowers the National Executive Council of the party to extend the tenure of the National Working Committee if it is impracticable to hold the National Convention. When the tenure of the current executive expired earlier this year, NEC in its wisdom concluded that because of the plethora of cases in the courts, and having just concluded the general election, it was inexpedient to hold the National Convention hence the tenure of the current executive was extended by one year. In the past, NEC had also extended the tenure of the NWC particularly in 2013 and 2018 respectively. It is a standard practice in Nigeria and it is also constitutional.

“On the fact that Edo state is Obidient and therefore requires a proactive leadership to win Edo governorship election. The leadership of the party agrees that Edo state is Obidient but this was as a result of the hard work, commitment and the leadership style of the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure who is not only from the state but has been coordinating all the activities of both the Labour Party and Obidient movement in the state. His leadership style has made the party very attractive to everyone in the state. Therefore, if there is any person or persons who should drive the 2024 Edo Guber election activities, it should be the current National Working Committee ably led by Barrister Julius Abure.” He said.

The party’s spokesman therfore advised the authors of the publication to be good members of the party and tailor their criticisms in a way that it can still foster unity and oneness, rather than damage the party and urged them formalize their membership through proper registration.