LABOUR MINISTRY ADOPTS STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES IN WORK PROCESSES

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has formally adopted the use of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in its work processes.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Yerima Peter Tarfa, stated this in Abuja at the Sign-off Ceremony for the use of SOP in the Ministry.

He disclosed that the ceremony signified the commencement of the use of the procedures in the Ministry, and had activated “a formalized and coordinated process of means and ways of doing things henceforth.”

Tarfa stated that the SOP would ensure a structured quality system and processes, as well as a seamless workflow.

The Permanent Secretary noted that with the sign-off, the Ministry had successfully replicated the SOP, and had joined the league of other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, which had so far done so, as directed by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

He enjoined the members of staff to work together towards achieving the goal of adopting the SOP, which is to accelerate Civil Service operations through automated workflow.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Duties (OHCSF), Ibiene Roberts, who led a team from OHCSF to the ceremony, stated that the SOP would reduce delay in service delivery.

She appreciated the commitment of the Ministry towards the process of developing the SOP, and pledged the support of the OHCSF to the Ministry in the use of the procedures.

Director, Human Resources Management Department of the Ministry, Toyin Alade, stated that the Ministry had developed the SOP in line with the effort of the OHCSF towards the establishment of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions.

A team of experts from the OHCSF had earlier trained the staff of the Ministry for three weeks on replicating the SOP, as developed by the OHCSF.

The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) had been building the capacities of staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government for the implementation of the SOP.