Labour minister appeals to NLC over strike, charges heads of Agencies, team on performance

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The minister of state for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to show concern to the plight of Nigerians and shun strike threats over the economic situation in the country.

Onyejeocha said the Present administration of the country led by President Bola Tinubu is posed to change the future of the people for good through various development programmes, urging the labour union to support the government in its effort to actualise the dream.

The minister who made the appeal at the inauguration of the reconstituted delivery team and step-down training for top management and members of the delivery team on tracking and reporting of presidential priorities and ministerial deliverables in Abuja yesterday said the ministry was working and collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure industrial harmony in the sector.

She charged the Heads of Agencies under the Ministry to see their roles as critical in the actualization of the goals.

The minister said “your leadership is key in ensuring that our policies and programs are effectively implemented for the benefit of all Nigerians”

She urged the heads of agencies to work closely with the teams and other stakeholders to achieve the objectives.

Onyejeocha said the moment marked a significant step in the commitment to delivering on the Renew Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to her, “The Ministry of Labour and Employment plays a crucial role in shaping the socio-economic landscape of our nation. The Ministry is tasked, with ensuring that the labour force is empowered, protected, and adequately utilized for the growth and development of our country.

“As we embark on this journey of renewal and progress, it is essential to recognize the importance of this Ministry in driving the agenda of change and transformation.

“As we embark on this new phase, let us reflect on the five priority areas within the Ministry’s mandate which include: Reform the economy to deliver sustained inclusive growth; Boost agriculture to achieve food security; Focus on education, health, and social investment as essential pillars of development; Accelerate diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing and innovation; and Improve governance for effective service delivery.

“These Priority Areas form the foundation of our Agenda, and it is crucial that we all align our efforts with them to ensure that we contribute effectively to the government’s overarching goals.

“Today’s training on Tracking and Reporting of Presidential Priorities and Ministerial Deliverables is aimed at equipping us with the necessary tools and skills to effectively monitor and evaluate our progress. It is essential that we are able to track our performance against set targets and report accurately on our achievements”.

The minister solicited the cooperation of all members of the reconstituted Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Deliverable Team, to work together tirelessly and selflessly to deliver on the mandate entrusted on them by the Nigerian people.