Labour decries duplication of functions of MDAs within maritime sector

….Says it breeds ineffectiveness, inefficiency

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Organized labour under the aegis of the two in-house unions in the maritime sector : Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) have drawn the attention of the Federal Government to the duplication of functions of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) within the nation’s maritime sector.

They urged government to define clearly, the functions of each government agency,to avoid unnecessary conflict of functions, leading to ineffectiveness, inefficiency and redundancy in the workforce.

Recall that the House of Representatives recently set up a Committee to commence investigation into the duplication of functions of some ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The Committee was specifically charged to investigate the overlapping functions and counter productivity of established agencies, departments,boards, parastatals and corporations in the country.

It was expected to establish areas of mergers,synergies and justification of existence of some of the established MDAs.

The Committee had summoned the MDAs to justify why they should remain in existence and as individual entities.

The National Commission for Museums and Monuments,National Council of Arts and Culture,National Gallery of Art and the Ngerianrian Tourism Development Corporation,were among the MDAs that appeared before the Committee.

In a statement signed by Comrades Adeyanju Adewale and Akin Bodunde, President-General,MWUN and President, SSASCGOC, respectively and made available to newsmen during a press briefing in Lagos on Monday,

they said : ” there is need to ensure that the appointment of the headship of these Agencies,are technocrats, vast in maritime operations in consonance with laid down laws “.