Labour backs calls by terminal operators for review of vehicle/car tariffs

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Organized Labour,under the aegis of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria,MWUN, has backed calls by PTML and other Terminal Operators for an increase in vehicles/cars tariffs.

It has therefore, appealed to the Nigeria Shippers Council to give kind consideration to the proposal.

PTML and other terminal operators called for upward review of tariffs as obtained in ENL, Joseph dam, Port and Cargo, citing rising costs of operations.

The Head of Media, MWUN, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna, noted in a statement in Lagos, weekend, that vehicle/car tariffs have not been revised for over a decade.

The union also noted that TML and other terminal operators under the aegis of Seaports Terminals Operators (STOAN) have over the years, borne the burden of wages, salaries and allowances, with management of Dockworkers as in saner economic climes,which unfortunately, they cannot further shoulder due to the general inflationary rate, deteriorating economic condition, increasing operational/administrative costs,high rate of exchange, value and such other economic factors.

“PTML and other terminal operators have indicated their inability to meet with the provisions of the minimum standard of Dock Labour, which they recently negotiated and signed for implementation, as was supervised by the Nigeria Ports Authority(NPA) and NIMASA”, the union noted.

The union said as a consequence and the inability of management to meet its obligations and Dockworkers’ expectations, there is now,rising tension amongst the rank and file of Dockworkers in all the terminals, ports, jetties and all oil and gas platforms.

“We therefore call on the management of NSC, to give kind consideration to the proposals of PTML and other terminals operators to enable them meet their obligations to our members and Dockworkers, to forestal imminent break down of industrial peace in our nation’s seaports, as they are the economic regulators in this sector”,the statement added.