Kwara emerges champion of President’s National School Debate

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Kwara State has emerged the champion of the 61st Independence anniversary of President’s National Inter-Basic School Debate Championship.

The debate took place at a closing ceremony and dinner held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

At the event on Thursday December 16, four states competed: Kwara and Katsina competed for the first and second positions while Imo and Lagos competed for the third and fourth positions.

The first runners-up spoke for and against Introduction of E-Payment & Single Rreasury Account while the second runners-up spoke for and against Sporting Activities for Girls at early stage of their education.

At the end of the competition , Kwara State emerged as the winner of the competition while Katsina , Lagos and Imo was awarded with the second ,third and fourth position respectively.

In his address at the dinner, the Chief Host, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said 1,449 infrastructural projects have been commissioned in 1,036 Schools in the State.

He added 96,334 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to Primary and Secondary Schools across the State.

He said “So far, our government has delivered over 1,449 school infrastructural projects, covering 1,036 Schools across the State. Our Government ensured prompt construction and rehabilitation of dilapidated public schools, while 96,334 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to Primary and Secondary Schools across the State

“As an inclusive government, we are committed to ensure that high quality education is accessible to all learners irrespective of their locations through effective and efficient management of resources for the attainment of self- reliance and socio-economic development.

“This government is convinced that teaching and learning can only take place effectively in a conducive atmosphere, thus, our commitment to the provision of new structures and the rehabilitation of existing ones.”

The highpoint of the ceremony was presentation of trophy to the champion and awads were also given to those who have excelled in the education sector.

An award was given to Ezeyan Esther from Lagos State who was the best speaker of the tournament while the best behaved team was the police.

Dr Femi Majekodunmi was awarded the best SUBEB chairman in the South-West region while Kwara State also emerged as the best SUBEB in North Central zone among others.

The winner of this year’s 61st Independence anniversary of President’s National Inter-Basic School Debate Championship, Kwara State was given a trophy and and will represent Nigeria in the next international competition.