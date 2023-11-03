Kwara concludes 2023 Tax Club Quiz Competition, winner gets N2.5m

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

The 2023 Tax Club Quiz Competition organized by Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) for Secondary Schools in Kwara State in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development was concluded today, Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 with Stepping Stone College, Agbabiaka, Ilorin emerging the overall winner of the grand prize of N2,500,000.00 (Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira only), having displayed exceptional brilliance over five other schools that competed at the final stage of the competition.

The annual tax event was held at the Kwara State Banquet, Hall, Ilorin.

A strong competitor and winner of last year’s edition of the annual tax quiz competition, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Ilorin, could not retain their top spot, but emerged 1st runner up of this year’s competition, and won a cash prize of N1, 500.000.00 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira, while Government Secondary School, Lafiagi clinched the 3rd spot and got the sum of N1,000.000.00 (One Million Naira, only) for schools’ projects.

Students in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions got prizes of N400,000, N300,000 and N200,000 respectively, while rewards for the teacher’s category; prizes of N150,000, N100,000 and N50,000 were given.

Eighteen (18) secondary schools across the three senatorial districts of Kwara State qualified for the semi-final round of the competition and after rounds of intensely contested Computer-Based Tests (CBT), Six (6) schools advanced to the final rounds of the competition.

The six (6) schools are Apostolic Faith Secondary School, Egosi-Ile, Baptist Model High School, Kaiama, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Ilorin, Government Secondary School, Lafiagi, Stepping Stone College, Ilorin, UMCA Secondary School, Share.

In his opening address at the grand finale ceremony, the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Secretary to State Government, Alhaji AbdulKadir Mahe Aliyu, congratulated participants across the State for their dedication since the commencement of the competition and also commended KW-IRS and the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development for initiating the program, aimed at fostering tax education, awareness and compliance.

Mahe said the program is crucial to the socio-economic advancement, promotion of needed taxation skills and understanding amongst the younger generation in the State.

The governor assured that his administration is devoted to the advancement of the education sector of the State and will not relent in empowering the youth and creating an enabling environment to learn and compete at various levels.

The Executive Chairman, KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi while delivering her opening remarks welcomed all participating schools, and special guests present at the ceremony.

She explained that the motive behind the Tax Club Quiz Competition is to nurture a generation of tax-compliant citizens and create notable taxation awareness in the growing population at various stages.

Omoniyi thanked the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his commitment to the growth of the State at all levels.

She congratulated all schools that expressed interest in this year’s edition, adding that all participants are winners.

Giving her remarks, the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu stated that the Tax Club Quiz Competition is a program that continuously impacted the lives of secondary students in the State since its commencement.

She described the initiative as a quality catch-them-young-top tax education program that will continue to bring about improvement in the promotion of civic responsibility.

The Commissioner of Education expressed the Ministry’s keenness to continue to support KW-IRS in all needed areas, appreciating the governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRazaq for his interest and investment in the education of the State, since he assumed office.

In their separate goodwill messages, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of, the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms and the President and Chairman of the Council,

Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN), Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi, represented by Dr. Mrs. Biola Adimula, commended the AbdulRahman-led administration for all its laudable initiatives in developing the economy.

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, represented by the Balogun Alanamu, Alhaji Abubakar Jos, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, HRH. Oba (Barr). Ismail Bolaji Yahaya, the Emir of Ilesha Baruba, Professor Halidu Ibrahim Abubakar, represented by the Marafa of Ilesha Baruba, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Muhammed, and the Olomu Omupo, HRH. Oba Yakubu Buari, (FCTI) and several distinguished guests at the events delivered their goodwill messages in commendation of the worthy ingenuity of the Kwara State Government and KW-IRS.

The convener of the KW-IRS Tax Club Quiz Competition, Titilayomi Ogunwale, who doubles as head of the Corporate Affairs department of KW-IRS, recounted that the competition aside from imparting tax knowledge and creating tax awareness, also rewards active and excellent performance.

She highlighted the journey so far, with a recap of prizes given to past winners of the competition, and completed school projects executed with prizes won by schools.

The Head Corporate Affairs Department of KW-IRS, also said that the Service ensures delivery of all cash prizes to schools, students, and teachers who win in different categories as promised and as and when due and does need supervision of funds disbursed for school projects.

Highlights of the event include the presentation of prizes to winners in all categories of schools, students and teachers by KW-IRS, the presentation of educative materials to all participants and group photographs.

The event, attended by government functionaries, stakeholders within and outside the State, Heads and representatives of various MDAs, institutions, societies, groups, captains of industries, representatives of various media organizations, Management and Staff of KW-IRS also witnessed the donation of additional cash prizes of N400, 000, N300,000, N200,000 to students in 1st,2nd and 3rd positions and N100,000 to students in 4th, 5th and 6th positions of the competition by Compumetrics Solution Limited.

