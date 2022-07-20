Kwankwaso mourns As Four NNPP leaders die In Road Mishap In Niger

The Presidential Candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed his sadness over the death of four chieftains of the party who died in Niger State while returning from a function on Tuesday.

According to a statement signed by his Media Officer, Muyiwa Fatosa on Tuesday, the deceased died as a result of injuries sustained in a ghastly motor accident along Suleja-Lambata road in Niger State.

In the statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Kwankwaso said he was pained and devastated when he was informed about the sad news.

“I received with heavy hearts, the news of the death of some local government chapter leaders of our great party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Niger State.

“According to information that has been made available to me, the deceased lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident along Old Gawu – Lambata road while on their way to their respective homes in Niger State from a party function in Abuja.

“The deceased include chapter chairmen for Agaie and Katcha local governments, the Youth Leader for Gbako Local Government, and the driver,” the statement reads in part.

Fatosa in the statement said others who sustained some degree of injuries are chapter chairmen for Gbako, Edati, and Lapai local government areas who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

“My deepest condolences to the Family and great people of Niger State, i join teeming members of our party to pray that Allah forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, reward their sacrifices with aljannatul Firdaus.

“I also pray that Allah (SWA) grants their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses, and heal those injured and prevent future occurrence.” He concluded.