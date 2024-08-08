Kwankwaso, Ajadi, others mourn passing of immediate past Caretaker Chairman, Ogun NNPP

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the National Secretary, Mr. Dipo Olayoku, the South West Leader of the party, Chief Adebisi Olopoeyan, a Chieftain of the party and Ogun State Governorship Candidate in the last election, Amb Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the COC of the party, Dr Tosin Odeyemi and Comrade Kilamuwaye Badmus, Southwest Public Relations Officer (PRO) have joined thousands of leaders and members of the party in the South West to mourn the passing of the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of the party in Ogun State, Alhaji (Prince) Adekunle Ibrahim.

Ibrahim died in the early hours of Thursday, August 8, 2024 at the Babcock Teaching Hospital, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State.

In a release issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the party in the South West, Comrade Kilamuwaye Badmus, the party said the death of Prince Ibrahim now that the party is making great impact in the South West region, was a monumental loss.

Kilamuwaye said in the release, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un…Surely we belong to Allah and to Him shall we return.

“So sad, that we announce the death of our beloved father, brother, comrade and a political gladiator in Ogun Politics, the immediate past, Ogun State NNPP State Caretaker Chairman, Alh. Prince Ibrahim Adekunle. Alhaji Adekunle died today 8th of August, 2024.

“Verily, words cannot quantify the loss of Ibrahim and we sincerely express our sorrow over the great loss to our party and his immediate and extended family.

“The entire NNPP family, friends and political allies and the entire Ago-Iwoye Kingdom in Ogun East Senatorial District where his remains will be laid to rest today, 8th of August, 2024 in Islamic rites are mourning the passing of a great leader and grassroots’ politician.

“May Allah give the entire community and family the fortitude to bear the loss and grant him amongst the highest levels of Jannah. Goodnight Baba Ibrahim”.

In his own tribute, Ambassador Ajadi said the death of Prince Adekunle is a personal loss to him, as they started the struggle of bringing NNPP to limelight together in Ogun State as well as taken the party from the intruders.

“I received the news of your death with rude shock, I am devastated, you are truly a party man to the core, a loyalist and gentleman with large heart. We will surely miss you. Rest in peace, the Prince”.

Also, the NNPP Chairman of State Chairmen in the South West, Dr. Odeyemi Tosin, said he received the death of Alhaji Ibrahim with a heart full of sorrow and sadness.

He described Alhaji Ibrahim as a loyal and dedicated member of NNPP, saying he was shocked that such a great leader and politician passed on in the early hours of Thursday at the Babcock Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

“It is indeed a sad day for all the 36 state chairmen and FCT and we share in the pains of the Ogun State Chapter over the loss of the former State chairman”, he said.

