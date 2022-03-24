Kuje residents call for more security as kidnappers raid residents in Chukuku

Following the raid by over 20 kidnappers in Kuje, shooting AK47s sporadically in Chukuku, residents of Kuje in a protest , blocked Gwagwalada- Kuje Road on Thursday morning in Abuja, demanding that government boost security in the Area.
One woman and two men were abducted, bringing the number of kidnapped persons, in the area since January, to more than 30.
A resident of the Area , Mallam Yakubu Ibro said one person had already been killed in previous kidnap raids, and Government is yet to commission the already constructed Police station in Chukuku.
Ibro also said, Farmers were kidnapped from their fields a week ago. Citizens are asking for a Military Checkpoint at Chukuku’s road leading to Kwali which has been the entry point for the kidnappers.
Recall that a pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev Yohana Joshua, and two sons of Danladi Bulus a former secretary of the Local Education Authority Kuje Area Council was abducted about two days ago.
The two abducted siblings are Felix Bulus and Victor Bulus, they were kidnapped on Tuesday at Godoji community of the council.
This is the third time within two years that kidnappers would attack the ex- education scribe.
The formr LEA secretary Danladi Bulus, who confirmed the latest incident in a telephone conversation said the incident happened around 12am.
Bulus said he was told that the kidnappers came in their large numbers gained access into his house by breaking the fence, noting that he was not home when they attacked.
He further said the kidnappers proceeded to the pastor’s house and also whisked him away.
“No contact has been established with the kidnappers.”
Attempt to hear from the FCT Police Command, spokesperson Josephine Adeh failed as she neither answer calls to put to her phone line nor return.
