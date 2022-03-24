Kuje residents call for more security as kidnappers raid residents in Chukuku

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Following the raid by over 20 kidnappers in Kuje, shooting AK47s sporadically in Chukuku, residents of Kuje in a protest , blocked Gwagwalada- Kuje Road on Thursday morning in Abuja, demanding that government boost security in the Area.

One woman and two men were abducted, bringing the number of kidnapped persons, in the area since January, to more than 30.

A resident of the Area , Mallam Yakubu Ibro said one person had already been killed in previous kidnap raids, and Government is yet to commission the already constructed Police station in Chukuku.

Ibro also said, Farmers were kidnapped from their fields a week ago. Citizens are asking for a Military Checkpoint at Chukuku’s road leading to Kwali which has been the entry point for the kidnappers.