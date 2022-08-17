Kuje cleanup is not up to 20% completed  – FCTA

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, on Tuesday, said despite two months cleanup at Kuje Area Council,the cleanup is not up to 20% completed.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, stated this at the ongoing cleanup of Pasali, Kuje Area Council, Abuja.

He said it was discovered that the entire abattoir was converted to residential areas , this is unacceptable, he therefore called on all those who built on abattoir corridor to start packing .

He lamented the level of illegalities in Kuje which has been going on in the last 2 months.

He said, “This is still the ongoing Kuje cleanup, this is about 6 hectre that is air marked for vegetable market in Kuje.

“Some parts of it were sold to places of worship, filling station, gas station, houses and other, so we are reclaiming it so that we can move everyone at the road corridor in Kuje to this place. This place has also been a very good place for criminals hideout and we are clearing it so that we can move people from the market road corridor to this place”.

On compensation to owners of economic trees, he said, “The Council Chairman has agreed to pay compensation to all those who planted trees here because some of them need to be compensated. We have to pay them compensation” .

He lamented, “Despite all the work we have done in Kuje for over two months we haven’t reached 20% of the cleanup in kuje , the cleanup is to take everyone on the road corridor.

“We just discovered that the abattoir has been excessively built upon for now we haven’t been able to reach 20% of the entire illegalities in Kuje. We will be doing it when the rain subsides.

“Some other places where the machines cannot get to, the rain hamper us, we not done with the rail corridor, we are not done with the road side, we are almost done with this one”.

He continued, “We discovered more illegalities where the entire abattoir was was converted to residential areas and pushing the abattoir to one corner. Kuje is work in progress There is no going back in keeping Kuje clean.

There is no going back in reclaiming the abattoir, there is no where you can kill meat in Kuje and this is unacceptable. The entire area has been sold out . Those who sold the area know they sold abattoir, the people that built there know they built on abattoir.

“The Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, had told the Area Council Chairmen to take charge of their council , some of them are complaining the issues are too much on them we hope they can now take charge and remove all the illegalities. Like in this area abattoir, road corridor, market have been taken over and all these are unacceptable”.

He warned, “All those who built houses on abattoir and rail corridors should start packing, we are coming. Those who built on government layout should park”.