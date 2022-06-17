Champion Newspapers Limited
KSM Nigeria kick starts Platinum Jubilee June 18…..Bishop Hassan Kukah is guest lecturer

Worship
By BISIRIYU
L-R: Lady Zita Eke, Noble Provost representing Lady Meg Anozia, Noble President; Sir (Dr.) Charles Mbelede, Supreme Knight; Sir Don Ezeh, Metro Grand Knight, Lagos Metropolitan Council; and Sir Dan Egwu, Supreme Secretary, all of the Order of Knights and Ladies of St. Mulumba, Nigeria at the Press Conference to signpost the KSM Platinum Jubilee celebration held on Wednesday at St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, Lagos.
23
The Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria (KSM), a renowned group of Catholic Church faithful, founded in 1953, will on Saturday June 18, 2022 kick start a one-year of activities aimed at celebrating her Platinum Jubilee (70th) Anniversary.

The series of activities will hold consecutively in the nine Metropolitan Councils of the Order between June 2022 and June 2023.

Addressing a special pre-activities press conference in Lagos, the Supreme Knight of KSM, Sir Dr. Charles Mbelede, restated the epochal nature of the Platinum Jubilee, .

He listed among the high points of the planned events to include: the unveiling of Anniversary Logo and Mascot, which will take place at St Leo Catholic Church Ikeja, Lagos.

Sir Dr. Mbelede said the Logo/Mascot unveiling would be preceded by a High Mass to be concelebrated by the Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, the Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, and the Bishop of Ijebu-Ode Diocese, Most Rev. Francis Obafemi Adesina.

According to Mbelede, additional fillip will be added to the Logo/Mascot unveiling with the Lecture of the day to be delivered by the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Mathew Hassan Kukah.

Other activities planned for the Platinum Jubilee anniversary, Mbelede noted, include the Planting of Anniversary Tree at Illah Monastery, exposure of the KSM Platinum Documentary, Photo Exhibition, Empowerment/Entrepreneurship programmes, Jubilee Luncheon, Raffle Draw and a host of others.

He further disclosed that each of these activities promised to be spiritually-uplifting and socially-fulfilling for her members, adding that the climax of the activities will be the Thanksgiving Mass in June 2023 to wrap-up the year-long celebration.

BISIRIYU
