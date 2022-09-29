Korra Obidi announces pregnancy, 7 months after split from ex

The singer is still embroiled in a messy divorce battle with her ex-husband Justin Dean.

Popular content creator and singer, Korra Obidi is pregnant!

Obidi took to her IG story on Wednesday with a photo of herself posing with a pregnancy test stick. She tagged the post: “@athenadean you had a big sis/bro.”

Korra Obidi confirms third pregnancy [Instagram/korraobidi]

News of the singer’s third pregnancy comes seven months after her ex-husband announced their breakup.

Recall that Justin Dean made a major attempt to blow up the internet in March with the announcement just six days after welcoming their second child together.

“@Korraobidi and I are getting a divorce. It’s over” he wrote in a long-deleted Instagram post. “I won’t be treated this way. I did my absolute best to make it work.”

The pair subsequently began a messy social media-hosted battle, each alleging domestic violence and infidelity.

Since announcing the split, the estranged couple has continued to fire major shots at each other online. Obidi ’s announcement comes over a month after Dean introduced his followers to his new Nigerian girlfriend.