Konga, Verve extend free shopping vouchers to customers in Season of Rewards

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce platform has partnered with Verve International to reward customers with free shopping vouchers. Tagged Season of Rewards, the campaign, which kicked off on March 1, 2023 will see shoppers receive free vouchers when they shop on Konga.com with their Verve cards.

The partnership underpins the commitment of both brands to add value by providing useful incentives for customers who make payments with their Verve cards.

Consequently, Verve card holders who shop on www.konga.com are in for great rewards, with free shopping vouchers made available to them within a 24-hour period which they can immediately use on their next shopping on the Konga platform. The vouchers can also apply to any category of product that catches their fancy, ranging from Mobile Phones, Computing, Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Groceries, etc.

‘‘We are delighted to partner with Verve to bring this exciting offer to shoppers on the Konga platform,’’ disclosed Gideon Ayogu, Group Head, Marketing & Communications, Konga Group. ‘‘We are confident that this would deliver more value to Verve card holders in their shopping experience, while also encouraging them to shop more.’’

Also commenting on the development, Chidi Oluaoha, Group Head, Growth Marketing Payment tokens and Financial Inclusion Services, Interswitch said Verve is committed to creating rewarding experiences for Verve cardholders while supporting their lifestyle needs.

He said “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are always looking for ways to reward them with invaluable payment experiences. It is for this purpose we are partnering with Konga to bring this exciting offer to Verve cardholders while giving them seamless, swifter and more secure payment solutions.”

He further urged new and existing Verve card holders to take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the benefits of shopping on Konga and earning free shopping vouchers.

Through this Season of Rewards promo, Konga and Verve are confident of giving Verve card holders more reasons to use their cards for e-commerce transactions and avoiding the ongoing hassles with cash availability. Both companies are also committed to improving financial inclusion and convenience for millions of Nigerians.

Konga is a leading composite e-commerce platform in Nigeria that offers a wide range of products and services to its customers. The company is committed to providing its customers with a convenient and secure shopping experience and has a strong focus on customer service and satisfaction.

Verve is Interswitch Group’s innovative card scheme, offering products and solutions that enable consumers to transact all over Nigeria and across international markets. As the first African card scheme to be recognized as a valid, globally accepted e-payment gateway, we have built a world-class value chain ecosystem that benefits from the services we provide.