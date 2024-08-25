Konga offers 80% discount on school resumption purchases

As Nigerian parents prepare their wards for the 2024/2025 academic session, a popular e-store, Konga has announced a discount of up to 80% to meet the needs of parents, students, teachers, and schools.

According to the company, the programme which began Monday, August 19th, 2024, will run till Friday, September 30th, 2024.

In its Konga Back-to-School campaign, packages designed to meet the specific needs of different educational stages are Preschool Deals, Primary School Deals, Secondary School Deals, Teacher Deals, and Educational Institution Deals.

Preschool deals include: diapers, wipes, baby food, toys, art supplies, clothing, lunch boxes, and educational playsets to stimulate early development.

Primary school deals include school bags, lunch boxes, cutlery sets, water bottles, stationery sets, sports equipment, tablets and learning devices, clothing, and durable footwear.

Konga’s secondary school deals feature backpacks, scientific calculators, geometry sets, dictionaries, textbooks, sports equipment, clothing, laptops and tablets, and other essential school supplies.

While tertiary deals cater to the academic and lifestyle needs of people in the universities and other tertiary institutions, like laptops, desktops, tablets, stylish fashion, groceries, beauty, health and personal care items.

The teachers’ deals cover elegant and professional fashion items, gadgets and accessories, stationery and classroom supplies, ergonomic chairs, beauty and health products, phones and tablets, and groceries.

Konga also said it provides classroom chairs and desks; teaching aids like visual aids and projectors, printers, scanners, air conditioners, water dispensers, UPS, cleaning supplies to maintain hygiene, and smart security and surveillance gadgets to enhance school safety for students and staff.

Head of Marketing at Konga Group, Kunle Ajani, said the organisation’s Back-to-School campaign shows its commitment to supporting the Nigerian educational system.

Ajani said, “At Konga, we understand the challenges that parents, students, and educators face as they brace for another academic year.

“Our goal is to make the back-to-school season as seamless and affordable as possible. With up to 80% discounts, we are confident that everyone will find what they need to make this academic year successful.”