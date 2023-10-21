Konga Health partners with LivFul to introduce Akiva™ a next generation Anti-Mosquito Lotion in Nigeria

In an exciting development in redefining how Nigerians combat insect bites, Konga Health, the

pioneering digital healthcare distribution company, and LivFul, Inc. have joined forces in unveiling a

cutting-edge product that combats insect bites to the Nigerian market.

This strategic partnership brings Akiva™, a next-generation insect repellent, to the Nigerian market.

Thanks to LivFul’s patented STAYTEC™ technology, Akiva™ is specifically designed to control the

evaporation and limit the absorption of the active repelling ingredients into the skin, giving long-lasting protection from insect bites for 14 hours, and allowing individuals to enjoy their day without the irritation of bites.

The exceptional safety profile of the anti-mosquito lotion means that it is safe

to use for pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as children from 2 months old.

The key features that sets Akiva™ apart is its emphasis on user experience. As an Anti-Mosquito

lotion, Akiva™ not only offers unparalleled protection but also allows individuals to go about their

daily activities without the discomfort of sticky or greasy skin.

This model completely aligns withKonga Health’s dedication to providing customers with products that improve their quality of life.

At the heart of this partnership is the shared vision of LivFul, Inc. and Konga Health to enhance the

overall well-being of Nigerians. By introducing Akiva™, which means ‘Protect’, Konga Health

continues its mission of providing accessible and innovative healthcare solutions.

In a country whereinsect-borne diseases pose a significant health risk, this collaboration promises to be a gamechanger.

Furthermore, LivFul’s collaboration with Konga Health signifies a paradigm shift in how insect

repellents are perceived. It emphasizes the importance of daily proactive measures to prevent insect

bites rather than merely addressing the consequences. By promoting awareness about the

significance of skin-friendly repellents that can be used safely on a daily basis, this partnership

encourages a holistic approach to personal health, urging individuals to prioritize prevention and

well-being.

Nigeria, with its diverse ecosystems, is home to a myriad of insect species. The prevalence of insectborne diseases like malaria and dengue fever underscores the urgency of adopting effective

preventive measures. The arrival of Akiva™ in the Nigerian market through Konga Health signifies a

positive step toward a healthier, more protected nation.

As consumers become more discerning about the products they use, this collaboration offers a

beacon of hope. Nigerians can now make an informed choice to protect themselves and their

families from insect bites without compromising on skin health. The introduction of a technologically

advanced Akiva™ repellent in partnership with Konga Health empowers individuals to reclaim their

outdoor spaces, enjoy nature, and lead active lives without the constant fear of insect-related

illnesses.

In essence, the partnership between LivFul and Konga Health heralds a new era of wellness and

innovation in Nigeria. It serves as a reminder that the fusion of advanced technology and dedicated

healthcare expertise can bring about transformative changes in people’s lives. Through this

collaboration, Nigerians are not just acquiring next-generation insect repellents but embracing a

lifestyle that prioritizes health, comfort, and peace of mind. Together, LivFul and Konga Health are

lighting the way toward a future where everyone can live insect-bite-free and savor the joys of life

without restrictions.