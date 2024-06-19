Kogi: Ododo congratulates ex-Governor Yahaya Bello on his 49th Birthday

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has congratulated the former Governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on the occasion of his 49th birthday anniversary.

In a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, on Tuesday and made available in Abuja, Ododo described Alhaji Yahaya Bello “as a quintessential leader of men and women and a pathfinder who lifted children of the less privileged to prominence and led the state to a prosperous pedestal in the eight years of his administration in the state.”

He commended the former governor for his exemplary leadership and extraordinary vision that led to the transformation of the state to an enviable height on which the current administration is consolidating to sustain the legacies of a worthy leader.

“On the occasion of the 49th birthday of my leader and mentor, I am filled with gratitude for the courage you exemplified, the sacrifices you made for us to be where we are today and the legacies you bequeathed on our state and our people.

“I wish you many more years in good health and prosperity as you will be surrounded by your children and the children of many people whose lives you have transformed as you celebrate the anniversary of your birthday,” Ododo said.

The governor prayed for God’s protection of the life of the former Governor, wishing him a fulfilled life out of office.

