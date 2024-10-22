Kogi Gov swears in 21 newly elected LGA chairmen, challenges them on accountability

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, on Monday, swore in 21 newly-elected local government chairmen in the state, urging them to ensure accountability in the service to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ododo performed the swearing-in at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Lokoja.

He told the council chairmen and their deputies to be transparent and accountable as they would begin to serve the people.

Ododo also urged them to sustain his administration’s tempo of development at the grassroots by embarking on people-oriented projects and programmes to improve the lives of the people.

“As chairmen, you must ensure the security of lives and property of people and embark on people-oriented programmes in the areas of health, agriculture, social welfare and other empowerment initiatives.

“You should know that local government is the most important tier of government and the closest to the people at the grassroots; so don’t fail your people,’’ he said.

The governor urged the chairmen to ensure they carried along the people and stakeholders in all their activities in order to promote inclusivity in decision-making process.

“The local government administration should not only be seen but must be felt by the people, in line with the policy of my administration to bring governance closer to the people.

“See your elections as an opportunity to justify the autonomy of the local government administration by giving priority attention to matters that have direct positive impacts on the lives of the people at the grassroots,’’ he said.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Council, Mr Tosin Olokun, assured the governor of their commitment to complementing the efforts of the state government by embarking on projects and programmes that would transform the lives of the people at the grassroots.

Olokun also promised that they would impact on the people, irrespective of their political affinities to engender development, unity and peace across the state, in line with the government’s inclusive agenda.

Also on Monday, the Wife of the Kogi Governor, Hajia Sefinat Ododo, urged the newly elected local government chairmen to ensure that dividends of democracy benefit people at the grassroots.

A statement by the Governor’s wife on Monday in Lokoja, described the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates as the will of God.

Hajia Ododo congratulated the council chairmen, vice chairmen, as well as councillors, and urged them to prioritize the people’s welfare at the grassroots.

She said that the party’s victory was a testament of the dedication of the present administration of Gov. Ahmed Usman Ododo to serve the people of the state.

The governor’s wife advised the elected officers to commit themselves to ensuring that people at the grassroots benefit more from the dividends of democracy.

“As you prepare to take on the responsibilities of your new offices, I wish you a successful tenure in office.

“It is my believe that your leadership across the 21 LGAs would impact lives at the grassroots and speed up development in your council areas as championed by the Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo,” she said.

Hajia Ododo further called on the council chairmen to give priority to issues of infrastructure development, improved healthcare, education, and inclusion in governance.

She added: “I have no doubt that you will work assiduously in your various local government councils to address areas of priority such as healthcare, education, women, and youth empowerment.

“These would go a long way in improving livelihood of the rural populace, particularly as it affects vulnerable groups in our communities”.

The wife of the governor, therefore, urged the chairmen to work with relevant stakeholders to make rural communities feel the impact of governance.