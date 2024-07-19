Kogi Gov. Ododo swears in 10 new Judges, charges them uphold the tenets of the Judiciary

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has sworn in ten new judges recently appointed into the state judiciary.

The new judges includes four judges for the Kogi State High Court, six for the Sharia Court of Appeal and one for the Customary Court of Appeal.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday, held at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja, Governor Ododo charged the new judges to serve the people of Kogi State with integrity, fairness, and unwavering dedication to the tenets of the judiciary.

The Governor noted that the appointment and swearing in of the new judges is in line with the commitment of his administration to promote a just and fair society where everyone is treated equally to guarantee peace and stability.

He described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man which owes the society an obligation to be just and fair, stressing that a judiciary trusted by the people will promote peace and security.

He urged the new judges to ensure that every body is treated equally in order to guarantee a peaceful society.

“A just and fair society is where every body is treated equally regardless of class, religion and ethnicity. Therefore you must be reminded and be guided by the oaths you have just taken”, Governor Ododo said.

The Governor who stated that the new Judges are men and women of unquestionable character, assured that he would not interfere with their activities to enable the judges discharge their duties within the ambit of the law.

The Governor who used the occasion to present vehicles to some judges in the state, noted that his administration will provide enabling environment for the judges to discharge their statutory responsibilities, assuring that more judges in the state will be provided with new vehicles in the next batches of the allocation of vehicles by the state government.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi charged the new judges to respect the integrity of all litigants and to shun media trial of any body in the administration of justice.

While expressing appreciation to Governor Ododo for his support to the Judiciary, the Chief Judge urged family members of the new judges not to interfere with their job.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Muiz Abdallah urged the new judges to showcase their worth to justify their selection as judges of the State.

He charged them to be up and doing and to avoid activities that will ridicule the Judiciary and bring their reputation into jeopardy.

The new judges sworn in as High Court judges include Justices Ajeshola Joseph Sunday, Badama Kadiri , Ojoma Rachel Haruna and Ezema Beatrice Ada; the Khadis of the Shariah Court of Appeal include Muhammad Bello Muhammad, Okino Isah Saidu, Idris Alhaji Abdullahi, Shaibu Ridwan Aliyu and Yakubu Adavenege while Justice Maryanne Oziohu Otaru was sworn in as a judge of the Customary Court of Appeal.