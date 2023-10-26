Knocks, praises as Supreme Court affirms Tinubu President, dismisses Atiku, Obi’s appeals

Chigozie Ikpo, Jonas Ezieke, Abuja, Chinwe Ifezulike-Odita, Ibrahim Quadri, Lagos,

Daniel Dauda, Jos and

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Mixed reactions on Thursday trailed the Supreme Court judgement affirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the valid winner of the February 25,2023 Presidential Election.

While the President and several others welcomed the ruling of the Apex Court, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, its Presidential Candidate in the election Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party, LP and its flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi denounced the verdict.

The Apex court, in a Lead Judgement read by Justice Inyang Okoro, dismissed the appeals by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), for lack of merit.

The Apex Court upheld the September 16 judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), that struck out both suits, as they could not prove their case.

The Court held that Atiku and Obi, in their separate suits, could not prove their allegations of irregularities and non-compliance to the provisions of the Electoral Act, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the conduct of the election

The apex Court held that section 185(1) of the Evidence Act provided that an election should not be liable to be invalidated, when alleged non- compliance did not substantially affect the outcome of an election.

It held that evidence contained in the record of the appeal showed that the appellants abandoned the duty imposed on them by the law to not only prove the alleged non-compliance, but to establish that failure of INEC to transmit results of the election through its IReV portal, influenced the outcome of the presidential poll.

The Supreme Court said it had in past judgements, made it clear that there was a difference between election result collation system and the IReV portal.

“Where the IReV portal fails, it does not stop the collation which up till the last election was manually done,” the court held.

Nevertheless, it stressed that INEC’s failure to electronically transmit results of the election, denied the electorates the opportunity to follow and cross-check results that were eventually uploaded.

“Truth must be told, the non- transmission of results to the IReV portal may also reduce the confidence of the voting population in the electoral process,” the Supreme Court stressed

It held that the unavailability of results on INEC’s IReV portal “for whatever reason, could not be the reason for an election to be nullified”.

The apex court held that Atiku and PDP did not prove that they suffered any miscarriage of justice as a result of the dismissal of their petition by the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC.

It described as misconceived and misplaced, Atiku’s contention that Tinubu ought not have been declared winner of the presidential election, having failed to secure 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The apex court affirmed the position of the PEPC that the FCT does not have a status that is more special than that of the 36 States of the federation.

It further upheld the striking out the evidence of some of the witnesses that testified for Atiku at the PEPC hearing, adding that most of the witnesses gave “inadmissible hearsay” evidence.

“The appellants did not present any evidence to warrant the interference of the findings of the lower court,” head of the apex court panel, Justice Okoro, added.

On the issue that President Tinubu was involved in a drug related case in the USA that led to the forfeiture of $460, 000, the Supreme Court held that Tinubu raised the issue when the Respondents had already filed their process.

It held that the action denied the Respondents the right to fair hearing.

“The ruling of the lower court is unassailable and this court will not interfere,” it held.

The court held that whereas Atiku alleged that the result that was declared by INEC was not accurate, he, however, failed to put forward their perceived rightful result.

It held that the result announced by INEC was presumed as correct in the absence of “any rival or alternative result.”

“The figure before us shows that the 2nd Respondent won the highest number of votes and was duly declared winner.”

Consequently, the court, resolved all the issues that Atiku raised in his petition, against him.

“On the whole, having resolved all the issues against the appellants, it is my view that there is no merit in this appeal and it is hereby dismissed.

“Judgement of the lower court delivered on September 16 is hereby affirmed. I shall make no order as to cost,” the Supreme Court held.

It will be recalled that INEC had on March 1, announced that Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the Presidential election with a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his two major rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who came second with a total of 6,984,520 votes, and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who polled 6,101,533 votes, to finish third.

It’s time to build our great nation together, says President

Reacting in a statement, Tinubu welcomed the verdict of the Justice John I. Okoro-led Panel of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election petitions filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to him, the apex court “has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour.

“There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter.

“While the verdict of today has laid to rest the agitating discourse over who truly won the 2023 Presidential election and met the constitutional requirements as laid out by law, I want to reiterate that my faith in our nation’s judiciary has never been shaken, not even for a moment, because I know that our hallowed courts of law will not fail to administer justice to all Nigerians in all matters and at all times.

“Despite the fusillade of pressure and attempts at intimidation by some political actors, the judiciary demonstrated its unequivocal commitment to upholding the rule of law for the upliftment and defense of humanity.

“It was affirmed once more today, that my party, the governing All Progressives’ Congress, had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians, which has since given rise to my leadership of this great nation at a tumultuous period of unprecedented reforms in our history as a nation.

“With deep gratitude to God Almighty, I solemnly and humbly accept today’s judicial victory with an intense sense of responsibility and a burning desire to meet the great challenges confronting our people.

“The victory of today has further energised and strengthened my commitment to continue to serve all Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths, with honour and total respect for the diverse opinions and uniting values of our citizens.

“Our Renewed Hope agenda for a greater and prosperous Nigeria has further gained momentum and I will continue to work from morning to night, every single day, to build a country that meets our collective yearnings and aspirations.

“We are all members of one household, and this moment demands that we continue to work and build our country together. The strength of our diversity and the great citizenship that binds us must now compel us forward in directing the energy of our people towards building a virile, stronger, united, and more prosperous country.

“In the days and months ahead, I trust that the spirit of patriotism will be elevated into supporting our administration to improve the living conditions of Nigerians. I am prepared to welcome the contributions of all Nigerians to foster and strengthen our collective progress.

“I send my immense gratitude to all Nigerians for the mandate to serve our country. I promise again to meet and exceed your expectations in service delivery and good governance, working with my team and trusting in the grace of God.

“May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Judgement disappointing, failed Nigerians –PDP

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described judgement of the Supreme Court in the petition filed by the PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against declaration of Bola Tinubu as President, as “disappointing”.

Atiku, the PDP as well as Peter Obi and the Labour Party had filed appeals against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bola Tinubu as winners of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the affirmation by the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC.

A statement by the Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary, while reacting to the judgement of the apex Court on Thursday said the party and “majority of Nigerians are alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court which the PDP believes is against the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the Guideline and Regulation issued by INEC under which the election was conducted.”

The PDP said that it is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law. Instead, it trashed the expectation of majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a Temple of Impartiality to deliver substantial justice in the matter having regards to the laws and facts of the case.

The party said “Nigerians earnestly expected the Supreme Court to uphold and defend the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution in terms of qualification and minimum requirement for a winner to be declared in a Presidential election in Nigeria especially with regards to the required statutory 25% of votes in the FCT as well as issues of violation of electoral Rules and Guidelines, brazen manipulations and alterations of election results by the APC.

The party also said “Nigerians are still at a loss as to how the Supreme Court condoned the serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities”.

According to the party ”the general gloom, melancholy and sense of despondency across the country upon the delivery of the judgment is an ominous sign of eerie situation which portend grave consequences because of the disappointment embedded in the judgment” .

It noted that the Supreme Court judgement has evidently shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man.

”The PDP remains undeterred and charges Nigerians not to be discouraged or allow the judgment to detract from their collective quest for the entrenchment of a credible electoral system that can guarantee a government that truly derive its legitimacy from the people” .

.A destruction of democracy, says LP

.Alleges executive has hijacked judiciary, legislature

The Labour Party (LP) on Thursday, expressed shock over the judgement of the Supreme Court which dismissed the appeal filed by its Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi against the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 elections.

In statement signed by the National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure, the party said the court has failed to do justice to the matter, describing the judgment as a destruction of democracy.

Barr. Abure accused the Judiciary of being hijacked by the executive, and called for Constitutional and Electoral reforms to protect the democracy, while expressing optimism for the future.

He advised Nigerians not to lose hope, despite the hard times they might have to face, knowing that the struggle for a New Nigeria is not an easy one and hailed the Obidient family for putting a good fight.

The statement reads: “The leadership of Labour Party watched as the sacred fabric of justice and good conscience was shredded today at the Suprme Court as it delivered its verdict in the case between our party the Presidential candidate and the APC Presidential candidate.

“We are indeed very shocked and surprised that even the apex Court will toe the line of an earlier judgement in spite of all the flaws associated with the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Appeal Tribunal.

“Having conclusively exercised our fundamental rights as gifted to us by the laws of the land, we have no other choice but to move on. We may be disappointed and dismayed by the outcome of the exercise but we have chosen to trudge on and to remain optimistic of what the future holds for the nation.

“We weep for our institutions that cannot rise to the occasion and courageously defend democracy and the voices of our people.

“However, there are great lessons to be learnt. What transpired in Nigeria since the February 25 presidential election is a clear testament that our institutions are not working and that we may be sliding towards dictatorship. It is very clear that the executive has hijacked both the judiciary and the legislature. This is so unfortunate for our democracy and it is even more for the people of Nigeria.

“All what our forbearers taught us has been destroyed within a short space of time because of the Unbridled ambition of a few. The founding fathers fought with their lives to achieve independence for the country. People lost their lives for the struggle to keep our democracy and all these years people have been struggling to achieve electoral and constitutional reforms. Regrettably, all of these efforts and struggles have been destroyed today

“It is also pertinent to put on record that we have it on very good authority that the government may have marked some Labour Party’s key leaders, my self especially and our Leader and Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi in particular for vilification, in order to suppress the party, suffocate our team, and our goal of a new Nigeria.

“The planned persecution, intimidation, suppression and harassment of our leaders using security agencies and all other government institutions will be definitely defended.

“We are therefore calling on all our members, and the Obidient family to be vigilant and brace up for the challenges ahead. The struggle for a New Nigeria will certainly be tortuous and hard.

“We are also calling on the International community to rise to the occasion to defend democracy in Nigeria. Your voices were loud and clear in condemnation of the outcome of the presidential election. As we approach the next stage of our democratic journey, we call on you to stand by the millions of Nigerians who are already pushed beyond their limits into unnecessary hardship and penury.

“Finally, we urge Nigerians not to lose hope in our Country. Though we are paying a huge price to achieve a Nigeria of our desire. We are hopeful that we will get to our destination someday because where there is a will, certainly, there will be a way. A new Nigeria is still possible.” Abure concluded

It will be recalled that the Supreme Court on Thursday, dismissed the two surviving appeals challenging Tinubu’s Presidential election victory.

The Justice Inyang Okoro-led panel of the Apex court dismissed appeals filed by Obi and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar for lack of merit.

.Obi, Atiku should wait till 2031, says Ganduje

Simjlarly, Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says the Supreme Court judgement upholding the election of Presided Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a proof that the February 25, 2023 presidential election was not manipulated as claimed by the opposition.

In a statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje also asked the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to wait till 2031 when Tinubu would have completed his second term.

Ganduje, who congratulated Tinubu, said the judgement has laid to rest all claims by the opposition parties.

He said the Supreme Court verdict would pave the way for President Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the “Renewed Hope” mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians.

He called on Atiku and Obi to bury their hatchets and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development.

He said, “Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi on their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031.”

Ganduje also called on Nigerians, irrespective of political leaning, to rally round the President to ensure that he delivers more dividend of democracy and move the country on the path of sustainable progress.

Menwhile, some Nigerians who spoke to Daily Champion on the judgment have these to say:

For Mr. Cyprain Okenu, ‘’I think it is a sad day for Nigeria and Nigerians. The Supreme Court has dashed our hope of redeeming the country and affirming to the world that something good can come out of Nigeria’’.

Asked if he thinks Nigerians are happy about the judgement, a middle aged Engineer Dennis Oladokun (real names withheld) replied ‘’Certainly not. However, the verdict is not a surprise due to the high level of trust deficit that exists within the polity. My thoughts are that justice can only be served on the altar of equity. The Nigerian constitution which is the bedrock of our justice system , is a fraud. It is not capable of delivering justice. The election was rigged by INEC, and the judiciary was used as a rubber stamp to legitimize it’’.

Mrs Lily Okafor, a young mother and business woman expressed her thoughts thus: ‘’Justice was not done today at all but my anger is that we came out en mass to vote and they rigged the election and we still had the mind to go back to the same system that allowed the rigging of our votes, our mandate snatched from our hands, to ask for justice, for them to correct it, there is no way. I think every Nigerian knew what would happen today. The judgement did not take us by surprise at all, it is something we already knew but somehow, we were hoping and praying that God will put His hands on it. If am asked, we already knew that justice cannot be served in the Nigerian courts.’’

Informed that President Tinubu had said in his speech shortly after the judgement that ‘’The court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on merits of law, without fear or favour’’.

Mrs Okafor said, ‘’Its an insult for them to use the word ‘’justice’’ for what transpired today. Our justice system and our judges are, I don’t want to use unprofessional words on them but nothing close to justice was visible in the decision they made today, so no, justice was not served’’

Mr. Okenu had responded to the question of justice being served thus ‘’No I think it is obvious that the court has done only ‘’judgement’’, certainly, no justice.

Buhari , Akpabio , Abbass , APC, Sanwo-Olu , Oyetola, others hail apex Court

.Urges opposition to join hands with president to move Nigeria forward

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari says the decision to dismiss the appeals by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party by the Supreme Court is a welcome relief to him and to a majority of the citizens.

Buhari repeated what he said on the earlier verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court which affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory that the welcome decision is “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. “The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima APC government.

“Let them allow the government to run their administration and the people to have the benefit of the promises the All Progressives Congress, APC made”.

The former president expressed concern over low voting percentage all over the country, especially in urban areas and said this should change given the acceptance and vibrancy of democracy in Nigeria.

He wished the President and his team a successful term in office according to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

Also, the President of the Senate Senator Godswill Akpabio has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the revalidation of his February 25, 2023 election victory by the Supreme Court describing the decision as reflective of the will of the people.

Senator Akpabio in a congratulatory message to President Tinubu said the decision of the apex court was a welcome relief as it finally unfastens the last bolts to the path for social-political engineering that President Tinubu promised the nation.

“Mr President, I am personally elated that the jurists of the Supreme Court saw through the arguments and even without much technicalities easily confirmed your victory in the poll.

“There is no doubt that victory came at a cost, but Mr President, that makes it even sweeter. I know you have in your years of public service yielded your personal and other comforts for the collective good and what it cost to confirm the victory in the courts should be seen with a similar vista”.

Senator Akpabio also urged the president not to relent in being a father figure to his former rivals saying that it was superfluous to remind the president of his well-known big heart.

The Senate President also called on the major rivals of the President to sheath their swords of political combat and join hands with the Tinubu administration in the collective goal of making the nation great again.

“The elections have been announced by the electoral authorities and confirmed by the courts, and I call on all former political rivals of the president to show good faith by joining hands with the Bola Tinubu administration in its ongoing efforts to take the nation to a higher level.”

The Senate President on his part said that the National Assembly would continue to support the Bola Tinubu administration by leveraging its legislative tentacles to raise the level of governance to a higher pedestal according to a statement by

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory over his presidential election opponents at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Speaker Abbas in a congrulatory message issued to newsmen by his Media Adviser Mr Musa Krishi stated that the victory was not only for President Tinubu and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, but also for all Nigerians.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday dismissed the appeals filed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, as well as their candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively.

The Speaker hailed the judiciary for remaining the last hope of the common man, noting that the judgment by the Supreme Court has further strengthened legal jurisprudence in Nigeria.

He said: “I want to congratulate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the affirmation of the mandate given to him by Nigerians at the Supreme Court. It is indeed a victory for democracy. The entire judicial process further confirms and solidifies the rule of law in our country.

“It is my sincere hope that the opponents, after exercising their constitutional rights to challenge the electoral victory up to the apex court in the land, will consider working with Mr. President to deliver his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ aimed at addressing the pressing socio-economic and security issues affecting Nigerians.

“Let me restate that the House, under my leadership, and the 10th National Assembly by extension, is willing to legislatively assist the President Tinubu-led administration to make life easier, secure lives and property and create an enabling business environment in our dear country.”

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has applauded the Supreme Court’s verdict, which affirmed the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu as the validly elected leader of Nigeria in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Sanwo-Olu described the Supreme Court’s judgment as a reaffirmation of the people’s mandate, which was freely given to President Bola Tinubu to lead Nigeria from May 29, 2023, to May 29, 2027.

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed his delight at the Supreme Court’s ruling via a press statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile urged the opposition to join hands with the President to move the country forward.

He said: “We have reached the final stage of the political journey, which started over a year ago. Today’s verdict by the Apex Court in Nigeria has ruled and stated unequivocally that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I will enjoin all Nigerians, especially the opposition parties to join the President in his desire to take Nigeria out of her present situation to where we want it to be.

“Everyone should contribute their quota for the development of Nigeria because we don’t have any other place we can call home except Nigeria.”

Sanwo-Olu also applauded the judiciary for standing up for the truth and for protecting the country’s fledgling democracy.

The Governor enjoined Nigerians across party divide to team up with President Bola Tinubu to deliver the real dividends of democracy to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope agenda of the incumbent administration, saying the Supreme Court’s verdict is a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

On its own part, Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong and former Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council has described the validation of President Bola Tinubu’s election victory by the Supreme Court as an affirmation of the overwhelming mandate given to him by Nigerians.

Lalong said the decision of the apex court is in tandem with the general wishes of Nigerians as expressed freely through the ballot box across the country during the Presidential Elections where he emerged victorious.

He said “As former Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, the pronouncement by the Supreme Court is not only welcoming, but also a validation of the wide acceptance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima which resonated eminently during the campaigns and voting across all segments of the Nigerian society”.

The Minister while congratulating the President said this victory is not only for the APC but the entire nation and lovers of democracy irrespective of backgrounds.

He said this decision by the highest court of the land clears the coast for the Tinubu administration to settle down and face the task of delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda to Nigerians.

Lalong appealed to all Nigerians to join hands with the President in building a strong Nigeria that presents hope to this generation and the ones to come.

The publicity secretary of APC in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang said, “The supreme court verdict calls for celebration by all Nigerians because it is victory for democracy. For the first time in the history of this country, seven members of the supreme court passed a unanimous judgement. And this judgement is the final seal of authenticity on the election of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the victory of APC as a ruling party.

“My joy is that Mr President is now free to concentrate on governance, all the distractions occasion by these litigation are over forever. I personally applaud the supreme court justices for painstakingly bringing the litigations to it’s logical conclusion. Justice has been served to Nigerians”.

Garba Pwul Senior Advocate of Nigeria,SAN, said, “The Supreme Court has given it’s verdict, and they are the final. With this unanimous judgement, irrespective of how you feel, we just have to respect the judgement in the interest of our nation. It is my candid advise that as Nigerians we have no option than to abide by this verdict coming from the apex court.

“I congratulate Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi for a good fight, fir fighting within the ambit of the law and exercising their constitutional rights.

“I advise Mr President to see all Nigerians as his people irrespective of political party affiliation, and settled down to embarked on fixing the economy of the country.”

Similarly the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima over their victory at the Supreme Court.

He also congratulated the national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Working Committee (NWC), members and supporters of the party on the victory.

Oyetola described the judgement as a “sound one” that would further deepen the country’s electoral laws and judicial jurisprudence.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, the minister said the judgement of the Supreme court had finally settled the legal battle over the 2023 presidential election, saying lovers of democracy must commend the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through its sound judgments.

“On behalf of the APC family in Osun, I congratulate our president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Supreme Court.

“Today’s judgement has put to an end the needless bickering, distractions and litigation that greeted the 2023 presidential election.

“It is my hope that the opposition will team up with our president to move Nigeria forward in the overall interest of the country,” Oyetola said.

.Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu on triumph at Supreme Court

Meanwhile Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court which, Thursday, ruled that the President was validly elected by Nigerians.

Governor Uzodimma believes the Supreme Court ruling is a revalidation of the trust millions of Nigerians reposed in President Tinubu when they turned out en mass to cast their ballot for him in February 25, 2023.

The Governor in a statement he personally wrote after the Supreme Court vadict, said: “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on his triumphant victory at the Supreme Court, securing his presidency in the recent general elections.

“I commend President Tinubu’s proactive measures in stirring the economy of our dear nation. Despite interim difficulties experienced by the people, Mr. President’s policies are designed to offer greater economic advantage on a long term basis. His dedication to national development is evident and we are confident in his ability to lead our great nation towards a brighter future.

“As a State, we are ready and committed to working hand in hand with Mr. President on this national assignment. Together, we can achieve progress, unity and prosperity for our beloved country. We look forward to the collaborative efforts that will bring about positive change and growth on a national scale.

“Once again, congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and may his tenure be marked by success and progress for all Nigerians,” according to a statement by Oguwike Nwachukwu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.