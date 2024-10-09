Kingdom Impact Vision Int’l Outreach, Special Lunch event , interactions for Gospel leaders held in Lagos

L-r … Member (KIVI) London. Bridgette Iynch; Deputy Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Lagos State Chapter, Rev .(Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Global leader (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; National Team Leader (KIVI) Pastor (Mrs) Abiodun Williams; Member (KIVI) Zambia, Hon, Pastor, Marjory Mwape; Trustee Member (KIVI) Evangelist Bola Aruna and Trustee member, Evangelist Uche Vincent Aniowo .

L-r … Trustee Member (KIVI) Evangelist Bola Aruna; Pastor Becky Unoarumhi; Global leader (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; Pastor Becky Unoarumhi her husband Founder and Head Pastor of Cornerstone Anointed Church of Christ Aguda Surulere, Pastor Peter Unoarumhi.

L-r …President of faith-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Support Missionary Aid International (SUMA) Dr (Mrs) Blessing Jibuike; Global leader (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; Ada di Oha nma 1 of Umuahia, Chief (Mrs.) Pat Chujor; Founder and Head Pastor of Cornerstone Anointed Church of Christ Aguda Surulere, Pastor Peter Unoarumhi.

L-r… President of faith-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Support Missionary Aid International (SUMA) Dr (Mrs) Blessing Jibuike; Member (KIVI) Zambia, Hon, Pastor, Marjory Mwape; News Editor, Unilag FM radio, Lydia Enyidiya Eke.

L-r … Evangelist Uche Aniowo; Trustee Legal Practitioner children ministry Worker, Aruya Eniolorunda Lucky; Global leader (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; National Team Leader (KIVI) Pastor (Mrs) Abiodun Williams; Trustee Member (KIVI) Evangelist Bola Aruna.

Global leader Kingdom Impact Vision International Outreach (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani (4th left) is cutting his birthday cake while others watch.

L-r…. Member (KIVI) London. Bridgette Iynch; Deputy Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Lagos State Chapter, Rev .(Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Clara Ojo (Miss Nigeria 1994) ; News Editor, Unilag FM radio, Lydia Enyidiya Eke; National Team Leader (KIVI) Pastor (Mrs.) Abiodun Williams.

L-r … Adeola Ogunlade; Matina Ogbonna, Global leader Kingdom Impact Vision International Outreach (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; Latona Victoria Olayinka; Lydia Enyidiya Eke; National Team Leader (KIVI) Pastor (Mrs.) Abiodun Williams; Chinyere Abaiaziem and Isaac Taiwo Aremu, (KIVI) Members pose with the journalist.

Cross Section of the guest: KIVI is a global Christian network uniting Christians from all denominations and nations for the purpose of soul winning and discipleship. The program was held at Radisson Hotel G.R A Ikeja on 9/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng