Kingdom Impact Vision Int’l Outreach, Special Lunch event , interactions for Gospel leaders held in Lagos

L-r...Financial   Secretary Kingdom Impact Vision International Outreach (KIVI) David Taiwo; Member (KIVI) London Bridgette Iynch; Deputy Chairman,  Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Lagos State Chapter, Rev .(Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Global leader (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; National Team Leader (KIVI) Pastor (Mrs) Abiodun Williams; Member (KIVI) Zambia, Hon, Pastor, Marjory Mwape; during the Kingdom Impact Vision International Outreach Special Lunch event and interactions for Gospel leaders held at Radisson hotel G.R.A .ikeja in Lagos on 8/10/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … Member (KIVI) London. Bridgette Iynch; Deputy Chairman,  Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Lagos State Chapter, Rev .(Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Global leader (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; National Team Leader (KIVI) Pastor (Mrs) Abiodun Williams; Member (KIVI) Zambia, Hon, Pastor, Marjory Mwape; Trustee Member (KIVI) Evangelist Bola Aruna and Trustee member,  Evangelist Uche Vincent Aniowo .

L-r … Trustee Member (KIVI) Evangelist Bola Aruna; Pastor  Becky Unoarumhi;  Global leader (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; Pastor  Becky Unoarumhi her husband   Founder and Head Pastor of Cornerstone Anointed Church of Christ Aguda Surulere, Pastor Peter Unoarumhi.

L-r …President of faith-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Support Missionary Aid International (SUMA) Dr (Mrs) Blessing Jibuike; Global leader (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; Ada di Oha nma 1 of Umuahia, Chief (Mrs.) Pat Chujor; Founder and Head Pastor of Cornerstone Anointed Church of Christ Aguda Surulere, Pastor Peter Unoarumhi.

L-r… President of faith-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Support Missionary Aid International (SUMA) Dr (Mrs) Blessing Jibuike; Member (KIVI) Zambia, Hon, Pastor, Marjory Mwape; News Editor,  Unilag FM radio, Lydia Enyidiya Eke.

L-r … Evangelist  Uche Aniowo; Trustee Legal Practitioner children ministry Worker, Aruya Eniolorunda Lucky; Global leader (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; National Team Leader (KIVI) Pastor (Mrs) Abiodun Williams; Trustee Member (KIVI) Evangelist Bola Aruna.

Global leader Kingdom Impact Vision International Outreach   (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani (4th left) is cutting his birthday cake while others watch.

L-r….  Member  (KIVI) London. Bridgette Iynch; Deputy Chairman,  Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Lagos State Chapter, Rev .(Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Clara  Ojo (Miss Nigeria 1994) ;  News Editor,  Unilag FM radio, Lydia Enyidiya Eke; National Team Leader (KIVI) Pastor (Mrs.) Abiodun Williams.

L-r …  Adeola Ogunlade; Matina Ogbonna, Global leader Kingdom Impact Vision International Outreach   (KIVI) Junior Nwaubani; Latona Victoria Olayinka; Lydia Enyidiya Eke; National Team Leader (KIVI) Pastor (Mrs.) Abiodun Williams; Chinyere Abaiaziem and Isaac Taiwo Aremu, (KIVI) Members pose with the journalist.

Cross Section of the guest: KIVI is a global Christian network uniting Christians from all denominations and nations for the purpose of soul winning and discipleship. The program was held at Radisson Hotel G.R A Ikeja on 9/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

