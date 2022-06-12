 King David University Uburu matriculate 54 students.

..as Umahi cautions matriculants to shun Social Vices

Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

A total of 54 students at the weekend matriculated for the 2021/2022 academic session during the maiden matriculation ceremony of King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution Professor Jessy Uneke, made the disclosure while addressing the matriculating students, relatives, and stakeholders who converged at the varsity arena for the event.

According to him, *a total of 54 students drawn from three Faculties, Natural Science, Basic Medical Sciences and Health Science /Technology participated in the matriculation ceremony.

The occassion which marks the official admission and presentation of the first set of students into the institution,

According to Professor Uneke, “this first set of matriculants represents the first set of students in the history of the institution”

Professor Uneke reiterated that the vision of the institution was to achieve the best form of quality manpower development for healthcare and other service delivery.

“The University commenced academic activities on January 24th 2022, and is fully equipped with the state of the act medical facilities cutting across edged technology, erudite scholars and consummate administrators”

“The University was recognized as a full fledged institution on 7th July 2021, by the National University Commission /NUC*

“On October 21st 2021, the NUC approved all the Six Faculties and the Center for General and Enterpreneurial Studies, 19 Departments and 17 Academic Programmes”

“The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB),enlisted the University for admission on December 18th 2021, having been approved by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and Nursing and Mid-wifery Council of Nigeria”

“The University Teaching Hospital is poised to train world class medical personnel, to meet the health needs of the citizens and curb medical tourism abroad.

Earlier in a remark, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State congratulated the Management of the institution for the successful hosting of the event which was the first since the establishment of the institution.

He warned the students and staff of the institution against indulging in Social Vices.

*Issues like cultism, examination malpractices, and industrial actions would not be condoned in the university, so as to preserve it’s uniqueness*

To the host community Uburu the Governor stated, “I thank you very much,. you people had to give out your land/farmland ”

‘In this 2021/22 Academic year, we offered scholarships to 14 indigent students to study Medicine, the award will last for five years*

*We also offered scholarships to six other students from various parts of

the country, including the Federal Capital Territory*

*Let me thank Mr President very highly, today by his authority this institution has become Federal University, and inline with the law of Ebonyi State, this institution has become David Umahi Federal University of Medical Science Uburu.

It would be recalled that the King David University of Medical Sciences was established by the administration of Governor David Umahi,

The University on May 5th 2022 was handed over to the Federal Government following the pronouncement of President Muhammadu Buhari during his official visit to the State and commissioning of the University.