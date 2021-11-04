King David University of Medical Science commenced building Oxygen Production Plant

..as Varsity admits 1,500 students, holds Matriculation 2nd Week of December 2021-Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of King David University of Medical Science Uburu Ebonyi State Professor Jessy Uneke, has restated that the institution has commenced the building of Oxygen Production Plant to stem the dearth of the product in hospitals and schools.

In a related development, the University has commenced 2021/2022 admission of Students in all 17 Programmes recognized and approved by the National University Commission /NUC.

Professor Uneke disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the Programmes and Activities of the Ivory Tower at it’s permanent campus Uburu Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.

He said that the University was the first to start 17 Number of Courses at the same time in Nigeria and was using Ph.D Holders to start the University.

*There are additional Four Courses that the institution would equally commence in no distant time*

*Dialysis Production Plant is being constructed, between December 2021 and January 2022, it will be finished, in dialysis there is a special kind of consumables called Dializer forLiver and Kidney Transplant*

Professor Uneke outlined the 17 Programnes in the University to include Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy. Biometric Engineering, Optometey, Radiography and Radiation Science, Computer Science, Industrial Physics, Industrial Chemistry, Biology and Biotechnology, Dentistry, Micro-Biology, Parasitology, Public Health and Human Nutrition/Dietetics.

The University Don emphasized that the Ebonyi State Executive Council has approved that all 1st Class Graduates of English and other related Disciplines be engaged to teach in pre-degree Courses of the institution while the minimum academic teaching qualification for lecturers in Ph.D Degrees.

According to him, *by now the admission process is actively going on, at the JAMB Website , you will see the University activity listed there*

Professor Uneke said that the University was formally recognized by the National University Commission /NUC on 7th July 2021

*That was one of the fastest recognition of the University, normally after the University is recognized, the next stage is Resource Verification by the NUC, it’s takes a long while for the varsity to prepare for that, we fixed all the necessary things the NUC required to get approval for admission*

*When the NUC came for Resource Verification and after assessing the resources we have the priviledge that 20 of our 20 Departments presented were all approved*

*20 of the Departments were running 17 Programmes, we also have all the 17 Programmes approved*

Speaking against the backdrop of Tuition Fees paid in the institution, the vice Chancellor denied insinuations that the fees were high stating *when you are putting in facilities and you want to bring in standard, you do not expect anything less*

*The University has Special Centers including Cancer Centers. kidney, Eye Centers, Sports, we want to provide conducive learning environment*

He disclosed that he was appointed the Vice Chancellor of the institution on 1st June 2021

Professor Uneke commended the Visitor of the University and Governor of Ebonyi State David Umahi for his support that facilitated it’s recognition.

It would be recalled that King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu was established by the Ebonyi State Government in 2021, the government interested in Private, Public, Partnership /PPP has been having active discussion with International Collaborators.