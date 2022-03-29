Kidney Failure: Seek medical help if your urine is foamy — Expert

The Director, University of Ilorin Health Services, Dr Rasheed Odunola, has advised people to beware of foamy urine because it is a sign of kidney disease.

Odunola, who gave the advice at a news conference in Ilorin on Monday and encouraged the university community and the public to always take care of their kidneys.

He explained that foamy urine on a regular basis may be a warning sign of kidney disease.

According to him, the kidneys might be leaking protein in the urine, which can cause foamy urine.

He advised people to manage their blood sugar, blood pressure, maintain healthy diet and weight, drink enough water and reduce salt intake.

He also advised limiting alcohol intake and abstaining from smoking, and most importantly avoiding self-medication to prevent kidney failure.

The director, who identified the kidney as one of the most important organs in the human body, said “the organ is responsible for removing excess water and toxins from the blood in form of urine, controlling blood pressure, producing red blood cells.

“The kidneys carefully control the salt and water in the body and keep bones healthy, among others.’’

He listed symptoms of kidney disease to include trouble sleeping, feeling the need to urinate often, having trouble concentrating or feeling tired unnecessarily, among others.

The expert, therefore, appealed to government at all levels to subsidise the treatment of kidney disease “to help people who are battling with it.’’

He urged government to buy more kidney dialysis machines for public hospitals and train health officials on how to use them, saying that “this will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of masses.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dialysis machine is used to filter a patient’s blood to remove excess water and waste products when the kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional.

Dialysis machine mixes and monitors the dialysate. Dialysate is the fluid that helps to remove unwanted waste products from your blood. It also helps get electrolytes and minerals to their proper levels in the body. (NAN)