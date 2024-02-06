Kidnapping: Expert tasks security agencies on intelligence-gathering

An expert in Criminology and Security Studies, Dr Ademola Adeoye, has urged security agencies to invest more in proactive intelligence-gathering in order to address the security challenges bedevilling the country.

Adeoye, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, condemned the incessant cases of kidnapping and other security challenges in the country.

According to him, effective intelligence-gathering will enhance the efforts of the security operatives in arresting kidnappers and their sponsors, and also curbing activities of other criminals.

He said that it was imperative for the security operatives across the 36 states and FCT to be proactive rather than reactive to criminal occurrences.

Adeoye said that the rising cases of kidnapping of innocent Nigerians and the huge ransom being paid to secure their freedom were becoming unbearable.

“Security agencies must be ahead of these criminals at all times.

“Intelligence gathering always plays vital roles in arresting criminals in developed countries, while Nigeria, as a nation, should invest in intelligence-gathering departments in each security outfit.

“The daily report on cases of kidnapping, robbery, killings, banditry and other crimes is worrisome and embarrassing to our dear nation.

“It is high time the security agencies fortified their respective intelligence-gathering departments and be efficient in ridding the society of these criminals,’’ he said.

The expert urged the public to assist security operatives by giving useful information that could enhance their effectiveness in the country.

He said that security personnel should not be blamed for all the ugly incidences, adding that they could perform better with the information gathered from the public.

“Security personnel are seriously trying and doing their best. They are not perfect because they are humans like us.

“I believe when they rely on information from the public to arrest these culprits, they will do better.

“As patriotic Nigerians, when we see something, we should say something so as to help our security operatives carry out their duties appropriately,’’ he said.