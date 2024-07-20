 Kidnappers struck in Ondo Community, shot two passengers to death

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Two passengers have been reportedly shot dead as five including a Corps member, were kidnapped and whisked away by suspected kidnappers along Ifon/Owo road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday.

Another two were said to have been injured with various degrees of wounds.

It was learnt that the suspected kidnappers, numbering about 15 and armed with AK-47 rifles, ambushed commuters at about 11 pm on Friday at Omi Alafa Village in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of the state and created tension among residents and travellers.

Sources said members of the community who witnessed the incident, reported to the police how commuters were ambushed by the suspected kidnappers.

The vehicle was said to be coming from Anambra State with passengers heading to Owo and Akure.

According to the source, the corpses of the driver and one of the passengers occupying the front seat have been deposited at the morgue of Adelabu Hospital in Ifon.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Fumilayo Odunlami- Omisanyan, said the command could not ascertain the exact number of escaped victims.

He, however, added that police have moved into the forest to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued.

