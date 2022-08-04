Kidnapped Nollywood actors Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel regain freedom

Top Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have been freed by their abductors.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, made this know in a press statement, stating the actors were released unhurt.

He expressed appreciation to the Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.

He added that the Guild has also arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.

The statement, however, did not disclose whether the Guild paid the $100,000 ramson demanded by the kidnappers or the N1.2 million earlier raised by the Nollywood stars.

The statement read: “This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt.

“The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

“The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.

“On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to the Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.

“He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times.”

