Kidnapped Delta former commissioner’s whereabouts still unknown

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

Speculations heightened last weekend that detectives probing the abduction recently of Delta former commissioner for Technical Education, Evangelist Joan Mrakpor, may have made a significant breakthrough in their investigation.

This followed recent reported arrest of the owner of the vehicle that was set ablaze by the gun men. Though, the police authorities are keeping sealed lips but have hinted of a temporary clamp down on further dissemination of information relating to the incident. “We don’t want Police investigation to be geopatized. for the police to do a thorough job we to guide against conflicting report.

Police spokesman superintendent (sp) Bright Edafe confirmed that the search for the abducted former lawmaker and a people’s Democratic party(PDP) chieftain has intensified with no clues yet to her where about. The former Director General, Asaba development agency, was whisked away last Tuesday at the church hall of king Jesus and I church located on ogajifo street off Delta Broadcasting service road Asaba by heavily armed gun men.

However Joan Onyemaechi family has appealed to those holding their daughter to establish communication with them.

