Kidnapped Catholic Priest in Imo rescued as  3 suspected child traffickers arrested 

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Officers of Imo State Police command yesterday, rescued the Catholic priest who was kidnapped by kidnappers in the state

The Police also arrested one Blessing Kalu “f” aged 20 with a nine (9) year old baby boy while attempting to sell the baby boy .

According to the State Commissioner of police Rabiu Hussaini, on interrogation, the suspect confessed that the baby boy was given to her by her boyfriend in Abiriba, Ohafia council area of Abia state to sell

Hussaini disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Owerri during which the suspect and others were paraded

He further said that the suspect led the police to Abiriba in Abia state where two other members of her syndicate were arrested – Chigozie Okereke “m” and Daniel John Kalu “m” who is her boyfriend.

The police boss said that Daniel John Kalu confessed to have stolen the boy from the grandmother of his ex-girlfriend in whose custody the baby was kept.

He further stated that when he went to steal the baby, he made sure that the grandmother was not at home.

The baby, the CP said had since been taken to an orphanage home where he is being taken care of while investigation continues.

In the same vein, the CP said that the tactical team, relying on credible information on the 22nd of last month arrested one Chukwuka Mba “m” aged 21 while parading himself in military uniform and using same to terrorize the people of Eziama in the Ikeduru council area of the state

The Commissioner of Police said that on interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and an ECOLAG box containing military kits was recovered from him.

Additionally, Hussaini said that one Uchenna Emezi “m” aged 33 years of Umuoma Nekede, Owerri west council area was arrested by the same tactical teams and when he was searched, one locally made cut to size single barrel gun with four live cartridges were recovered from him.

Upon interrogation, he said that the suspect equally confessed to have participated in series of robberies within the area and its environs and even mentioned the names of members of his gang.

Enumerating more of his achievements, Hussaini, who itemized all the exhibits recovered from the suspects said that intelligence led stop and search / patrols in all the three senatorial zones of the state, visibility policing, dispatch of more plain clothes policemen to black spot areas and strict of manning of all the exit and inlet routes of the state had been adopted by the command to ensure crime free Christmas and new year celebrating in the state.

“The command is partnering with communities as the majority of them are being encouraged to form vigilante group/ neigbhourhood watch and emphasis is being placed on community policing just as the command is partnering assiduously with traditional rulers in ensuring that criminals do not reside or use their communities as hideouts to penetrate violent crimes” he stated.