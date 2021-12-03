Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Kidnapped Catholic Priest in Imo rescued as  3 suspected child traffickers arrested 

Latest News
By Editor
0 13

 

Victor Duruamaku  Owerri

Officers of  Imo State Police command yesterday, rescued the Catholic priest who was kidnapped by kidnappers  in the state

The Police also  arrested one Blessing Kalu “f” aged 20 with a nine (9) year old baby boy while attempting to sell the baby boy .

According to the State Commissioner of police Rabiu Hussaini, on interrogation, the suspect  confessed that the baby boy was given to her by her boyfriend in Abiriba, Ohafia council area of Abia state to sell

Hussaini  disclosed this while  briefing newsmen in Owerri  during which the suspect and others were paraded

He further  said that the suspect  led the police to Abiriba  in Abia state where two other members of her syndicate were arrested – Chigozie Okereke “m” and Daniel John Kalu “m” who  is her boyfriend.

The  police boss said that Daniel John Kalu confessed to have stolen the boy  from the grandmother of his ex-girlfriend in whose custody the baby was kept.

He further stated that when he went to steal the baby, he made sure that the grandmother was not at home.

The baby, the CP said had since been taken to an orphanage home where he is being taken care of while investigation continues.

In the same vein, the CP said that the tactical team, relying on credible information on the 22nd of last month arrested one Chukwuka Mba “m” aged 21 while parading himself in military uniform and using same to terrorize the people of Eziama in the Ikeduru council area of the state

 

The Commissioner of Police said that on interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and an ECOLAG box containing military kits was recovered from him.

Additionally,  Hussaini said that one Uchenna Emezi “m” aged 33 years of Umuoma Nekede, Owerri west council area was arrested by the same tactical teams  and when he was searched, one locally made cut to size single barrel gun with four live cartridges were recovered  from him.

Upon  interrogation, he said that the suspect equally confessed  to have participated in series of robberies  within the area  and its environs  and even mentioned  the names of members of his gang.

Enumerating more of his achievements, Hussaini, who itemized  all the exhibits recovered from the suspects said that intelligence  led stop and  search / patrols in all the three senatorial zones of the state, visibility  policing, dispatch of more plain clothes policemen to black spot areas and strict of manning of all the exit and inlet  routes of the state had been adopted by the command to ensure crime free Christmas and new year celebrating in the state.

“The  command is partnering  with communities as the majority of them are being encouraged to form vigilante group/ neigbhourhood watch and emphasis is being placed on community policing just as the command is partnering assiduously with traditional rulers in ensuring that criminals do not reside  or use their communities  as hideouts to penetrate violent crimes” he stated.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 1933 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial to January 18, 2022

Direct primaries: Reps summon INEC Chairman over N500bn…

PDP ‘ll support presidential candidate with capacity…

EndSARS: We’ll walk for peace with you, LASU students assure…

1 of 630

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More