Kidnap of Ex-Ekiti Deputy Vice Chancellor foretold by Primate Ayodele

In his recently unveiled book, Warnings to the Nations, Servant of the Most High God, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Founder of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, made it clear that several institutions including the Ekiti State University would witness lots of calamities including kidnapping, deaths of Rectors, protests, among others.

While speaking at a press conference at the launch of the book, Ayodele warned the affected institutions to take proactive steps to address the issues contained in the book.

The kidnapping of Prof. Femi Olaofe, a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti, (EKSU), by unknown gunmen is a fulfillment of the prophecy of the man of God

Olaofe a native of Are-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti, was a Professor of Industrial Chemistry before his recent retirement from the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, the Police Command in Ekiti, has since confirmed the abduction and promised to unmask the perpetrators of the act.

