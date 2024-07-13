Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Kidnap of Ex-Ekiti Deputy Vice Chancellor foretold by Primate Ayodele

Worship
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In his recently unveiled book, Warnings to the Nations, Servant of the Most High God, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Founder of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, made it clear that several institutions including the Ekiti State University would witness lots of calamities including kidnapping, deaths of Rectors, protests, among others.

 

While speaking at a press conference at the launch of the book, Ayodele warned the affected institutions to take proactive steps to address the issues contained in the book.

 

The kidnapping of Prof. Femi Olaofe, a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti, (EKSU),  by unknown gunmen is a fulfillment of the prophecy of the man of God

 

Olaofe a native of Are-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti, was a Professor of Industrial Chemistry before his recent retirement from the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, the Police Command in Ekiti, has since confirmed the abduction and promised to unmask the perpetrators of the act.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11473 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Primate Ayodele’s prophecy on school building collapse in…

How Primate Ayodele warned Ruto against imminent disaster,…

US Politics: I foresee trouble in both Democrats,…

Hijrah 1446: NNPP Chieftain felicitates Muslim Ummah on New…

1 of 129