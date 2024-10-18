Keyamo commissions JUHI-2 aviation fuel depot with 15m storage capacity

Blessing Taiwo

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, commissioned the Joint User Hydrant Installation 2 (JUHI-2) with a storage capacity of 15 million litres of Jet A1 fuel.

The facility is described as the largest airside jet fuel depot in Nigeria, having the capability of delivering a minimum of 150 million litres of ATK supplies monthly to airlines, implying that it can deliver 20% of the current nation’s annual sales volume in a month.

The companies who worked together as consortium partners to establish the depot are— Eterna Plc, Masters Energy Oil & Gas, Techno Oil & Gas, Rahamaniyya Oil & Gas, Ibafon Oil, Quest Oil Group and First Deep Water Limited.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony held at the JUHI-2 ventures limited premises, Ikeja in Lagos, Keyamo lauded the project, saying it has brought Nigeria global relevance and recognition.

He noted that the facility will help curb the issue if flight delays and flight cancellation which most times had been a result of lack of Jet A1 fuel.

According to the minister, the depot was strategically well positioned as it is close to both the local and international airports, which is an international requirement.

He said, “this facility is strategic and supportive to the aviation ecosystem in Nigeria. We normally experience a lot of flight cancellations, flight delays and in some cases, it is attributed to lack of Jet A1 fuel.

“It is also an international requirement. You have just made us globally relevant because it requires that this kind of facility should not be far away from all major airports in the world.

“It is also a requirement for hajj operations. Before any airport is approved for hajj operations, they ensure that such facilities are very close to the airport. In so many ways this is a global requirement and I thank you sincerely from the bottom of my heart for this massive infrastructural investment to support the aviation ecosystem in Nigeria.”

Disclosing the recent feats in the aviation sector, the minister said Nigeria has been removed from the watchlist of non-compliant countries, having scaled 75.5% in aircraft financing from 70.5%.

He stated that airlines in Nigeria can now access aircraft on dry lease all over the world.

“We have been working very hard to unlock the world of aircraft financing all over the world. By signing the practice direction of the cape town convention, we moved up from 49% to 70.5% in terms of global compliance with the cape town convention and that automatically opened the doors of so many of our airlines to begin to negotiate their dry lease all over the world.

“Just yesterday, we went a step further. We worked hard on the advisory circular and yesterday it was finally signed. This morning, the aviation working group wrote to us and said we are now 75.5% and officially we have been removed from the watch list of non-compliant countries,” he stated.

In her address, Chairman of JUHI-2 Limited, Barr. Mrs Patience Dappa said the remarkable facility will strengthen the nation’s energy security and provide a reliable and robust jet fuel supply chain.

Barr. Dappa stated that the depot will ensure rapid response times and faster refueling processes, reducing delays and improving overall flight scheduling, to enhance competitiveness of airports and airlines, positioning Nigeria as a regional leader in aviation.

Her words, “this facility is equipped with state-of-the-art filtration systems, a jet fuel discharge system capable of loading four bowsers simultaneously, a modern laboratory, and cutting-edge fire prevention measures. It is a strategic asset, designed to provide a steady, reliable supply of jet fuel to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), MMA1, MMA2, and nearby airbases.

“In building JUHI-2, we are not only enhancing infrastructure; we are laying the foundation for Nigeria’s continued growth in aviation. This facility will serve airlines, cargo carriers, private jet operators, and other aviation stakeholders, ensuring world-class fuel service and maximizing operational efficiency. In essence, we are not just fueling planes; we are fueling the future of aviation in Nigeria.

“Beyond its operational significance, JUHI-2 will generate numerous benefits for Nigeria. It will create direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing to a reduction in unemployment within the region. It will also stimulate economic growth by boosting related industries such as transportation, logistics, and maintenance services. This facility will play a pivotal role in the development of the airport area and its surrounding communities.”

Highlighting the uniqueness of the aviation fuel depot, the Managing Director/CEO of Eterna Oil Plc, Mr Abiola Lukman Lawal, said JUHI-2 is equipped with cutting-edge technology that guarantees the highest standards of operational efficiency.

Lukman, who is Chairman of the commissioning committee, added that JUHI-2 can take delivery of four bridgers/aviation fuel trucks at a time which is the first of its kind in Nigeria today.

He said, “in addition, this depot has the capabilities of loading four (4) bowsers at a time. In all the above, the average truck delivery/turn-around time will be minimum of 25 minutes, allowing for high volume and high frequency aviation fuel handling.

“To ensure the highest standards of fuel quality, JUHI 2 is equipped with an on-site laboratory as well as a modern filtration system. This specially designed system allows each of the four (4) bowser loading points to have a dedicated filter. Furthermore, the depot is designed with a state-of-the-art fire prevention system, reflecting our commitment to safety—because in our industry, safety is paramount.

“JUHI-2 represents the culmination of years of hard work, investment, and dedication, and it serves as a beacon of what is possible when industry leaders unite for a common purpose.”

Director Legal Services, Federal Airports Authority Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Bridget Gold, in her remarks, said the fuel depot will play a crucial role in supporting operations, improving service delivery, and bolstering national economic growth.

Gold said, “this state-of-the-art facility marks a pivotal advancement in the ongoing efforts to enhance aviation infrastructure across Nigeria. We celebrate not only the completion of this project but also our shared vision for a more efficient and sustainable aviation sector.”