Key stakeholders convene for Nigerian fintech, financial inclusion roundtable

Stakeholders from the banking, fintech, telecom, insurance and the media are expected at the Nigeria Fintech and Financial Inclusion Roundtable scheduled for Friday, April 26, in Lagos.

This is stated in a statement on Wednesday by the convener of the Roundtable, Mr Prince Cookey.

Cookey said the event, which has the theme: “The Role of Fintech & Financial Inclusion in Citizen Empowerment and Economic Growth”, would be chaired by Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group.

He said Dr Apochi Agada, Group Managing Director, Unified Payment Services Ltd., will deliver the keynote address.

Other expected speakers include Mrs Adekunbi Ademiluyi, Managing Director, Human Manager Ltd., Dr Stanley Jacob, Vice President, Fintech Association of Nigeria and Dr Bode Oguntoke, Group Head of Audit, FBN Holdings Plc.

He added that the event would be a unique convergence of top executives and stakeholder groups from banking, fintech, telecom, insurance, media community and the general public.

Cookey, who is also the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal Media Group, listed the objectives and expectations from the Roundtable.

According to him, the objectives and expectations include evaluation of the growth of fintechs in the Nigerian financial system in the past 10 years.

Other expectations and objectives include analysing the marriage and dichotomy between banks and fintechs, explore the convergence of banking, telecom and insurance in terms of financial inclusion.

Also included are evaluating the challenges of fintechs and financial inclusion in Nigeria and projecting the future of the two financial concepts going forward.

Cookey said attendance would be free for interested professionals in the banking, fintech, telecom, capital market and insurance space, media as well as members of the general public.

The publisher solicited corporate support from public and private sector institutions in Nigeria for the overall success of the event.

He added that the Nigeria Fintech and Financial Roundtable would be an annual event.