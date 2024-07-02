Kenyon International CEO, Dr Victor Ekpenyong, advocates for local workforce development at Mozambique Next Gen Conference 2024

The Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International, Dr Victor Ekpenyong, will speak at the Generation Ready Mozambique Conference 2024, advocating for investment in local talent and workforce development as a sustainable strategy for the future success of the industry.

The third edition of the annual conference organised by the Mozambique Energy & Industry Summit and Field Ready will take place from July 2 – July 4, 2024, at the Avani Pemba Beach Hotel in Cabo Delgado.

The event will bring together key stakeholders in Africa’s energy industry, global business leaders, key government officials, leading educators, and Mozambicans to discuss youth employability, promote local training and recruitment, and create opportunities for young professionals across the country.

Dr. Ekpenyong’s session will focus on the role of supply chains in supporting broader employment opportunities, facilitating access to skills in rural areas to foster learning and employment, and implementing strategies to cultivate a proficient and skilled local workforce.

In anticipation of the conference, Dr Ekpenyong expressed his appreciation for the organisers’ foresight in selecting critical and much-needed topics to drive the future of the Mozambican energy industry through employability and economic development.

“I am honoured to speak at the 3rd edition of the Generation Ready Conference on this far-too-critical topic: youth empowerment, local talent, and its far-reaching impact on the development of every sector and economy. At Kenyon International, we understand the transformative power of local talent, and our initiatives and processes reflect this. Over the years, our business growth has demonstrated that young people can drive significant advancements in the energy industry with the required upskilling and given the right opportunities. This approach would yield substantial results in any economy, including Mozambique,” Dr. Ekpenyong said.

Recent statistics show that the Mozambique youth unemployment rate is trending downwards as it declined to 7.74% in 2023. To sustain this trajectory, the government must improve the policy space to intentionally harness youth’s resilience, adaptability, and ingenuity in the ever-evolving energy sector.

“We are excited to bring our expertise to Mozambique and explore new ways of investing in local strategies. This approach would be beneficial on two levels – for our industry and the economic development of the regions in which we operate. We are committed to pioneering new approaches in the energy sector beyond Nigeria to the rest of the continent. This forum provides a platform to share our vision and collaborate with other leaders who are equally passionate about youth advancement and their economic evolution”, he added.

Kenyon International is a leading provider of energy services, renowned for its innovative solutions and commitment to sustainability, best practices, and quality service. Kenyon takes pride in its ability to solve challenging technical problems in the energy industry, attracting nationwide and global partners. With a strong focus on local talent development, community engagement, and its “one day at a time” approach, Kenyon International aims to revolutionise the industry across Africa.