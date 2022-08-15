Champion Newspapers Limited
Kenya election: VP, William Ruto defeats President Odinga

By Peter
The Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto has been declared winner of the country’s close-fought presidential election.

Some commissioners had rejected the results of the just concluded election.

Chairman of the country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Wafula Chebukati made the declaration on Monday.

According to him, Ruto had won almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) against 6.94 million (48.85 percent) for his rival Raila Odinga in the August 9 vote.

 

 

