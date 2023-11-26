Kemak Foundation identifies partnership /Good Governance among NGOs, as  panacea for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as Kemak Foundation for Enhancing Sustainable Livelihoods, has identified partnership and good governance among NGOs, as panacea for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Executive Director of the Foundation Dr Makuachukwu Ojide, made the assertion in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital, during an International Webinar held to commemorate the Foundation eighth anniversary.

He advocated for participatory planning inorder to achieve any of the SDGs, emphasizing the importance of inclusive governance in development planning.

Dr Ojide maintained that Development Partners must be deliberate stressing that partnership be built on the principles of mutual benefit and respect for cultural and value differences.

The webinar, titled “Building a Sustainable Society is a Task for All,” was attended largely by young and mid-career professionals from a variety of industries.

According to him, “we must address the issue of mutual partnership and good governance in order to build a better society for all”

“Indeed none of the Sustainable Development Goals including the Stakeholders can function in isolation and can be achieved in isolation”

He opined, “nobody enjoys being in a partnership where he or she is not respected, same is applicable in bilateral and multilateral collaboration among nations.”

“Any country that discovers an arrangement to shortchange her in any partnership, will most likely use the voting by leg syndrome strategy”

He buttressed the importance of inclusive governance, especially in Development Planning in order to achieve any of the SDGs.

Ojide explained that if potential beneficiaries of a Development project were not involved in the planning process, the project’s ultimate goal will be compromised.

“This explains why some immunization programmes have been completely rejected in some areas”

Earlier in Lecture titled “the Role of Stakeholders in achieving SDGs, a lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Technology Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji Ondo State Mr Michael Odoh, buttressed the collaboration of stakeholders in achieving SDGs namely No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Gender Equality.

He stated, “achieving these goals of no poverty, zero hunger, good health, well-being, quality education, gender equality, will necessitate concerted efforts on the part of the lower, middle, and upper classes in society.

Contributing, Miss Joy Agoziem, (a Postgraduate Student (Faculty of Business and Economics) at Georg-August-Universitata, Gottingen in Lower Saxony, Germany, expressed her desire to see Clean Water and Sanitation,

“Affordable Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequalities realized bridging the gaps in these goals, will remain a mirage unless joint efforts at the local, national, regional, and international levels are mobilized.

“affordable and clean energy will require innovation and infrastructure development, the availability of such affordable clean energy will promote decent work, economic growth with widespread development”

Another participant (a Political Scientist and Research Associate with Kemak Foundation) Mr ThankGod Idamoko, reiterated that Sustainable Development was one that meets the needs of the present without jeopardizing future generations’ ability to meet their own needs.

“SDGs are based on 5Ps namely People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership, these SDGs are intertwined with three factors such as social, economic, and environmental”

“The problem of illegal migration is an example of this scenario, the day the World realizes that humanity is the only religion, culture, ethnicity, and race we have, the world becomes a better place for all.”

Mr Daniel Chinazam Ogbu, (a Postgraduate Student (Sociology) at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ikwo in Ebonyi State, emphasized that these goals were intertwined and require the collaboration of all stakeholders to be realized.

“NGOs such as Kemak Foundation for Enhancing Sustainable Livelihood, have critical roles to play, the larger players in these global tasks (SDGs) should consciously identify and support such NGOs, given their roles in effectively reaching their corners”