Kelechi , Chibuikem Obika Special Thanksgiving held at Our Saviours Church TBS Lagos

By Peter
Deputy Director of Physiotherapy ·  National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi .Lagos., Mr Kelechi Obika his wife Chibuikem , during their  Special Thanksgiving Service  to Mark  50  and  40 years  / 10 years anniversary  of their wedding held at Our Savior Church TBS in Lagos on Saturday... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Mr. Kelechi  Obika his wife Chibuikem,  with their Children (middle)  pose with the priest.

Kelechi & Chibuikem Obika (middle) parents of Chibuikem  Rev Can Ephram Igboasoiyi & Mrs. Grace  (3rd right ) pose with friends of the couple.

Kelechi & Chibuikem Obika (middle) in a group picture of members of their family.

Mrs. Abolarin Temilola, Mrs.  Njokanma Benny,  Mr. UAC Okafor  Mr. Kelechi  Obika his wife Chibuikem, and Adepetun Atinuke, Mrs. Oyebade her Husband Mr. Simeon Oyebade.

Kelechi & Chibuikem Obika; cut their cake, during their  Special Thanksgiving Service to Mark  50  and  40 years  / 10th anniversary of their wedding held at Our Savior Church TBS in Lagos on Saturday… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

