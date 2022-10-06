Kelechi , Chibuikem Obika Special Thanksgiving held at Our Saviours Church TBS Lagos

Mr. Kelechi Obika his wife Chibuikem, with their Children (middle) pose with the priest.

Kelechi & Chibuikem Obika (middle) parents of Chibuikem Rev Can Ephram Igboasoiyi & Mrs. Grace (3rd right ) pose with friends of the couple.

Kelechi & Chibuikem Obika (middle) in a group picture of members of their family.

Mrs. Abolarin Temilola, Mrs. Njokanma Benny, Mr. UAC Okafor Mr. Kelechi Obika his wife Chibuikem, and Adepetun Atinuke, Mrs. Oyebade her Husband Mr. Simeon Oyebade.

Kelechi & Chibuikem Obika; cut their cake, during their Special Thanksgiving Service to Mark 50 and 40 years / 10th anniversary of their wedding held at Our Savior Church TBS in Lagos on Saturday… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society