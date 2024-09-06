Keep hope live, Rev Mother Esther Ajayi tells Nigerians

The Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church, Rev.Mother Esther Ajayi, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and fall in love with our dear country.

She made the appeal at a press briefing to mark the 17th Anniversary of Thanksgiving of the Church billed for Sunday, September 8, 2024, at its Headquarters in Lagos.

According to her, “Nigerians are not asking for too much, we just want food on our table, light, good roads and water, while other things will fall in place.

The cleric said the present situation bedeviling Nigeria was not peculiar to Nigerians alone as developed nations were not exempted.

“I have just returned from the United Kingdom and I can tell you that prices of electricity and gas are on the high side.

“We fed many homeless people during a recent crusade in the United Kingdom, so the issue of economic crunch is not peculiar to Nigerians alone”, Ajayi said.

She said the Anniversary marking 17 years of God’s faithfulness would be attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Governor Dapo Abiodun, among other great personalities.

“The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday and we are using this opportunity to invite Nigerians and all our well-wishers. There’s nothing to worry about security as we have officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on standby.

“There will be buses to also to convey our members and other well-wishers from designated areas in Lagos State”, she affirmed.

