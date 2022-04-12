Katsina State Police Command Repelled Terrorists’ Attack

By Patience Ogbo

Two suspected terrorists have met their waterloo in Kastina State. It was gathered that following a distress call on Monday that terrorists in their numbers, on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles, were sighted at Kahiyal, Bugaje village, Jibia LGA, to commit their heinous activities. Consequently, a combine team of Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit and vigilante swiftly arrived at the scene and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel.

The team successfully repelled the terrorists and neutralized two of them. In the course of scanning the scene, one AK 47 rifle with three (3) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered. Some of the terrorists escaped the scene with gun shots wounds as search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the fleeing terrorists said Isah Gambo the spokesperson for the Kastins State police command.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, psc +, fdc, commended and appreciated the efforts of the police and vigilante in repelling the terrorists. He assures members of the public that the police will continue to deal decisively with recalcitrant terrorists until they are all brought to book. He urged them to continue to cooperate with security agencies by given out useful information on the criminals, please.