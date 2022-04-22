Katsina SGS, Commissioner resign to vie for guber ticket

ANDY ASEMOTA , Katsina

The Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, has resigned his appointment to focus on his quest to succeed Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gov. Masari has accepted the resignation with effect from 15th April, 2022, expressed his deepest appreciation for the services which Dr. Inuwa rendered as the state’s scribe from 2015 to date and prayed for his success in future endeavours, according to a press release by Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’ adua, Director of Press to the outgoing SGS.

The governorship hopeful, in his resignation letter also dated 15th April, commended the honour and privilege given to him since 2015 by Gov. Masari to contribute in serving the government and people of the state in that capacity.

Dr. Inuwa, erstwhile Katsina State chairman of the APC until his emergence as SGS, also prayed God to further strengthen the Gov. Masari – led administration in the last lap of its final tenure as he thanked the people of the state for the continued support and cooperation being extended to him and the APC government in Katsina.

Meanwhile, the CHAMPION Newspaper authoritatively gathered that another top contender for the Katsina’s plum job and incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Mannir Yakubu, who doubled as the state commissioner for agriculture, had also tendered his resignation to Gov. Masari as commissioner following his desire to contest in the forthcoming governorship primary under the APC.

However, it is yet to be ascertained as at press time yesterday whether Yakubu’s resignation as agriculture commissioner had been accepted by Governor Masari.

Other governorship aspirants under the platform of the Katsina APC include the Director General of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, and the immediate past Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Arch. Abubakar Dangiwa.

