Katsina secures Buhari ICT facility to become innovation hub -HoS

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina
Katsina State is set to be a leading ICT innovation hub in Nigeria as it receives President Muhammadu Buhari ICT Innovation Centre.
The Katsina Head of Civil Service (HoS), Usman Idris Tune, gave this assurance at the weekend when he paid a working visit to the newly established ICT Innovation Centre in Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management (KSTIM).
The Head of Service, who expressed satisfaction over the facilities put in place by KSITM for the purpose of ICT trainings, researches and entrepreneurial development, affirmed his in confidence on the  capacity of the institute to propel ICT, entrepreneurship skills  and Technological Innovations in the state.
According to him, with the establishment of the center, the Institute had all it needed  to become a leading Innovation hub in the country.
Earlier, in a welcome address, the Rector of the Institute, Dr. Babangida Abubakar Albaba, revealed that the centre was built by NITDA for the state government that decided to hand it over to the institute for the purpose of ICT training, technological innovations and entrepreneurial development in the state .
The rector, in a statement by the spokesman of the institute, Aminu Magaji Idris, assured the commitment of the institute to exploring more  areas of collaboration with various agencies at the federal and state levels for the  ICT related trainings to boost digital literacy of their personnel and enhance the revenue base of the institute.
To this end, the rector solicited for more collaboration with the office of the Head of Civil Service for ICT training of all cardres of the  civil servants in the State.
Also speaking, the registrar of institute, Malam Ma’a Balarabe, expressed appreciation to the Head of Service for attaching priority to the development of the institute and promoting digital skills of civil servants in the state.
